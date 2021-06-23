Cancel
New algorithm helps autonomous vehicles find themselves, summer or winter

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Without GPS, autonomous systems get lost easily. Now a new algorithm developed at Caltech allows autonomous systems to recognize where they are simply by looking at the terrain around them -- and for the first time, the technology works regardless of seasonal changes to that terrain. Details about the process...

