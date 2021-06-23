Cancel
Austin, TX

Machine learning aids earthquake risk prediction

Science Daily
 13 days ago

University of Texas at Austin, Texas Advanced Computing Center. Our homes and offices are only as solid as the ground beneath them. When that solid ground turns to liquid -- as sometimes happens during earthquakes -- it can topple buildings and bridges. This phenomenon is known as liquefaction, and it was a major feature of the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, a magnitude 6.3 quake that killed 185 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Computerstechxplore.com

Speeding up machine learning for particle physics

Machine learning is everywhere. For example, it's how Spotify gives you suggestions of what to listen to next or how Siri answers your questions. And it's used in particle physics too, from theoretical calculations to data analysis. Now a team including researchers from CERN and Google has come up with a new method to speed up deep neural networks—a form of machine-learning algorithms—for selecting proton–proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for further analysis. The technique, described in a paper just published in Nature Machine Intelligence, could also be used beyond particle physics.
Scienceumn.edu

New machine learning methods could improve environmental predictions

Machine learning algorithms do a lot for us every day—send unwanted email to our spam folder, warn us if our car is about to back into something, and give us recommendations on what TV show to watch next. Now, we are increasingly using these same algorithms to make environmental predictions for us.
ComputersEurekAlert

Machine learning for solar energy is supercomputer kryptonite

Supercomputers could find themselves out of a job thanks to a suite of new machine learning models that produce rapid, accurate results using a normal laptop. Researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science, based at RMIT University, have written a program that predicts the band gap of materials, including for solar energy applications, via freely available and easy-to-use software. Band gap is a crucial indication of how efficient a material will be when designing new solar cells.
ComputersAPS physics

Anticipating synchronization with machine learning

In realistic systems of coupled oscillators, it is desired to predict the onset of synchronization where the system equations are unknown, raising the need to develop a prediction framework that is model free and fully data driven. We show that this challenging problem can be addressed with machine learning. In particular, exploiting reservoir computing or echo state networks, we employ a “parameter-aware” scheme to train the neural machine using time series acquired from a small number of distinct asynchronous states in the parameter regime prior to the onset of synchronization. The trained machine can then be used to predict the synchronization transition through tuning the control parameter. We demonstrate the power of the machine learning-based framework using two types of synchronization behaviors: Complete synchronization in coupled identical chaotic oscillators and the phase synchronization in coupled nonidentical phase oscillators, which are representative of the collective dynamics in coupled systems. In addition, we design our numerical experiments such that two transition scenarios are covered: Smooth (second-order) and explosive (first-order) transitions that represent the generic types of phase transition in nonlinear physical systems. A remarkable feature is that, for the network systems exhibiting explosive (first-order) transition, the machine learning scheme is capable of predicting not only the locations of the transition points associated with the forward and backward transition paths but also the hysteresis between the two paths.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Fair and Explainable Machine Learning

“Although neural networks might be said to write their own programs, they do so towards goals set by humans, using data collected for human purposes. If the data is skewed, even by accident, the computers will amplify injustice.”. — The Guardian [1]. Introduction. Application of Machine Learning in ambits such...
Health Servicesarxiv.org

Using machine learning techniques to predict hospital admission at the emergency department

Georgios Feretzakis, George Karlis, Evangelos Loupelis, Dimitris Kalles, Rea Chatzikyriakou, Nikolaos Trakas, Eugenia Karakou, Aikaterini Sakagianni, Lazaros Tzelves, Stavroula Petropoulou, Aikaterini Tika, Ilias Dalainas, Vasileios Kaldis. Introduction: One of the most important tasks in the Emergency Department (ED) is to promptly identify the patients who will benefit from hospital admission....
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Graphs Workflow

A conceptual overview of how machine learning with graphs is embedded in the ML development flow. The way machine learning with graphs helps to build prediction models is very similar to how well-known unsupervised and semi-supervised approaches are being applied to supervised models. This means in general there are two ways that machine learning with graphs can be deployed into the ML workflow. The first way to do that is by creating a so-called node embedding and passing that into a downstream machine learning task. The second way to apply machine learning with graphs is by doing the label and link predictions directly on the graph data structure. Earlier I’ve written an introduction to machine learning with graphs and what tasks are included. This article is an addition to that post and will focus on giving a concise overview of how these tasks are embedded into the ML workflow.
ChemistryNature.com

Machines learn to unearth new materials

Materials genome initiatives sift big data. Neil Savage is a freelance science writer based in Lowell, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. Materials scientists are increasingly turning to machine learning and other computational techniques to discover new materials. From corrosion resistant aeroplane components and better...
ScienceJSTOR Daily

Botanists Use Machine Learning to Accelerate Research

A team of scientists in Austria has created a new, user-friendly artificial intelligence program to speed up their research by automating the analysis of huge numbers of plant images. They made the initial version of the source code publicly available in April 2020. The study of plants involves identifying both...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Tensor networks for unsupervised machine learning

Modeling the joint distribution of high-dimensional data is a central task in unsupervised machine learning. In recent years, many interests have been attracted to developing learning models based on tensor networks, which have advantages of theoretical understandings of the expressive power using entanglement properties, and as a bridge connecting the classical computation and the quantum computation. Despite the great potential, however, existing tensor-network-based unsupervised models only work as a proof of principle, as their performances are much worse than the standard models such as the restricted Boltzmann machines and neural networks. In this work, we present the Autoregressive Matrix Product States (AMPS), a tensor-network-based model combining the matrix product states from quantum many-body physics and the autoregressive models from machine learning. The model enjoys exact calculation of normalized probability and unbiased sampling, as well as a clear theoretical understanding of expressive power. We demonstrate the performance of our model using two applications, the generative modeling on synthetic and real-world data, and the reinforcement learning in statistical physics. Using extensive numerical experiments, we show that the proposed model significantly outperforms the existing tensor-network-based models and the restricted Boltzmann machines, and is competitive with the state-of-the-art neural network models.
Computersarxiv.org

The Values Encoded in Machine Learning Research

Machine learning (ML) currently exerts an outsized influence on the world, increasingly affecting communities and institutional practices. It is therefore critical that we question vague conceptions of the field as value-neutral or universally beneficial, and investigate what specific values the field is advancing. In this paper, we present a rigorous examination of the values of the field by quantitatively and qualitatively analyzing 100 highly cited ML papers published at premier ML conferences, ICML and NeurIPS. We annotate key features of papers which reveal their values: how they justify their choice of project, which aspects they uplift, their consideration of potential negative consequences, and their institutional affiliations and funding sources. We find that societal needs are typically very loosely connected to the choice of project, if mentioned at all, and that consideration of negative consequences is extremely rare. We identify 67 values that are uplifted in machine learning research, and, of these, we find that papers most frequently justify and assess themselves based on performance, generalization, efficiency, researcher understanding, novelty, and building on previous work. We present extensive textual evidence and analysis of how these values are operationalized. Notably, we find that each of these top values is currently being defined and applied with assumptions and implications generally supporting the centralization of power. Finally, we find increasingly close ties between these highly cited papers and tech companies and elite universities.
Computersarxiv.org

Experimental Quantum Embedding for Machine Learning

Ilaria Gianani, Ivana Mastroserio, Lorenzo Buffoni, Natalia Bruno, Ludovica Donati, Valeria Cimini, Marco Barbieri, Francesco S. Cataliotti, Filippo Caruso. The classification of big data usually requires a mapping onto new data clusters which can then be processed by machine learning algorithms by means of more efficient and feasible linear separators. Recently, Lloyd et al. have advanced the proposal to embed classical data into quantum ones: these live in the more complex Hilbert space where they can get split into linearly separable clusters. Here, we implement these ideas by engineering two different experimental platforms, based on quantum optics and ultra-cold atoms respectively, where we adapt and numerically optimize the quantum embedding protocol by deep learning methods, and test it for some trial classical data. We perform also a similar analysis on the Rigetti superconducting quantum computer. Therefore, we find that the quantum embedding approach successfully works also at the experimental level and, in particular, we show how different platforms could work in a complementary fashion to achieve this task. These studies might pave the way for future investigations on quantum machine learning techniques especially based on hybrid quantum technologies.
HealthMedicalXpress

Machine-learning algorithms may help identify those at risk of tooth loss

Tooth loss is often accepted as a natural part of aging, but what if there was a way to better identify those most susceptible without the need for a dental exam?. New research led by investigators at Harvard School of Dental Medicine suggests that machine learning tools can help identify those at greatest risk for tooth loss and refer them for further dental assessment in an effort to ensure early interventions to avert or delay the condition.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Multi-task learning in Machine Learning

In most machine learning contexts, we are concerned with solving a single task at a time. Regardless of what that task is, the problem is typically framed as using data to solve a single task or optimize a single metric at a time. However, this approach will eventually hit a performance ceiling, oftentimes due to the size of the data-set or the ability of the model to learn meaningful representations from it.
Earth Sciencearxiv.org

Prediction of geophysical properties of rocks on rare well data and attributes of seismic waves by machine learning methods on the example of the Achimov formation

Purpose of this research is to forecast the development of sand bodies in productive sediments based on well log data and seismic attributes. The object of the study is the productive intervals of Achimov sedimentary complex in the part of oil field located in Western Siberia. The research shows a technological stack of machine learning algorithms, methods for enriching the source data with synthetic ones and algorithms for creating new features. The result was the model of regression relationship between the values of natural radioactivity of rocks and seismic wave field attributes with an acceptable prediction quality. Acceptable quality of the forecast is confirmed both by model cross validation, and by the data obtained following the results of new well.
ScienceNature.com

Divide-and-conquer: machine-learning integrates mammalian and viral traits with network features to predict virus-mammal associations

Our knowledge of viral host ranges remains limited. Completing this picture by identifying unknown hosts of known viruses is an important research aim that can help identify and mitigate zoonotic and animal-disease risks, such as spill-over from animal reservoirs into human populations. To address this knowledge-gap we apply a divide-and-conquer approach which separates viral, mammalian and network features into three unique perspectives, each predicting associations independently to enhance predictive power. Our approach predicts over 20,000 unknown associations between known viruses and susceptible mammalian species, suggesting that current knowledge underestimates the number of associations in wild and semi-domesticated mammals by a factor of 4.3, and the average potential mammalian host-range of viruses by a factor of 3.2. In particular, our results highlight a significant knowledge gap in the wild reservoirs of important zoonotic and domesticated mammals’ viruses: specifically, lyssaviruses, bornaviruses and rotaviruses.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Refactoring Machine Learning Projects

As data scientists, we spend a lot of our mental energy on building new tools, pipelines, and workflows from scratch. However, as our work matures, we all eventually find ourselves facing situations where we need to adapt something that has already been built, instead of starting fresh. Having skills in refactoring then becomes vitally important.
Engineeringhealthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Algorithm Brings Predictive Analytics to Cell Study

- Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have introduced a new system that uses a machine learning algorithm and predictive analytics to find what transcription factors are most likely to be active in individual cells. The system was created to provide researchers with a more efficient method of identifying the regulators of genes.
Computersarxiv.org

Pairing Conceptual Modeling with Machine Learning

Both conceptual modeling and machine learning have long been recognized as important areas of research. With the increasing emphasis on digitizing and processing large amounts of data for business and other applications, it would be helpful to consider how these areas of research can complement each other. To understand how they can be paired, we provide an overview of machine learning foundations and development cycle. We then examine how conceptual modeling can be applied to machine learning and propose a framework for incorporating conceptual modeling into data science projects. The framework is illustrated by applying it to a healthcare application. For the inverse pairing, machine learning can impact conceptual modeling through text and rule mining, as well as knowledge graphs. The pairing of conceptual modeling and machine learning in this this way should help lay the foundations for future research.

