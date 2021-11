LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI officials said Thursday that violence against law enforcement officers has not only become a nationwide issue, but also an issue in Arkansas. James Dawson, the Special Agent in Charge with the Little Rock field office of the FBI, said 60,000 police officers around the country in the last year have been assaulted while on duty. He also said of those law enforcement officers 19,000 were injured from those assaults.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO