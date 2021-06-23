Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Rare genetic defect replicated in fish model

Science Daily
 13 days ago

A rare genetic defect that affects the so-called ALG2 gene can cause serious metabolic diseases in humans. It does so through the defective formation of proteins and sugar molecules. Until now, its rareness and complexity made it difficult to study this congenital glycosylation disorder. A research team led by Prof. Dr Joachim Wittbrodt and Dr Thomas Thumberger from the Centre for Organismal Studies (COS) of Heidelberg University has finally succeeded in introducing the underlying mutation in the ALG2 gene in a fish model, thus allowing the causes of these complex diseases to be studied at the molecular level.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Japanese Rice Fish#Sugar#Cos#Heidelberg University#Crispr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
The Conversation UK

COVID lab-leak theory: ‘rare’ genetic sequence doesn’t mean the virus was engineered

The theory that the COVID-19 pandemic was triggered by the Sars-CoV-2 virus being leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China was recently given new life following an explosive article in the Wall Street Journal(WSJ), in which the authors claimed “the most compelling reason to favour the lab leak hypothesis is firmly based in science”. But does the science really support the claim that the virus was engineered in a laboratory?
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Sciencevidanewspaper.com

Experts Say Rare Genetic Defect In Humans Might Cause Serious Metabolic Diseases

WASHINGTON — A rare genetic defect that affects the so-called ALG2 gene can cause serious metabolic diseases in humans, said experts, adding that it does so through the defective formation of proteins and sugar molecules. However, till now, its rareness and complexity made it difficult to study this congenital glycosylation disorder.
WildlifePhys.org

Stickleback fish provide genetic road map for rapid evolution

What happens when you dump an ocean fish into a freshwater lake?. That experiment has been performed naturally tens of thousands of times over millions of years as sea-faring threespine sticklebacks—which, like salmon, travel up rivers to spawn—have gotten stranded in lakes and had to evolve as permanent denizens of fresh water.
ScienceCosmos

What is gain of function research in genetics?

It’s the rumour that won’t go away – that SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally leaked from a high biosecurity lab in Wuhan, China. The allegation is that the laboratory was conducting gain of function (GOF) research, and that this produced a potent version of coronavirus that led to the pandemic. This has...
CancerPhys.org

Boost for mouse genetic analysis

To understand what role an individual gene plays, biologists have, for 100 years, been using a trick of nature: While in principle, the genome in all cells of an organism is the same, mutations arise in individual cells. These mutations differentiate a cell from its neighbors, forming a 'genetic mosaic." Now, Simon Hippenmeyer, Professor at IST Austria, has advanced genetic mosaic analysis, making almost all genes in the mouse genome accessible to single-cell genetic mosaic analysis.
CharitiesEurekAlert

Foundation awards $1.25 million to MIND Institute to study rare genetic condition

The RDM Positive Impact Foundation is funding an ambitious $1.25 million research project at the UC Davis MIND Institute to study SYNGAP1. The rare genetic condition causes seizures (epilepsy), intellectual disability and developmental delays. It is also highly associated with autism; about half of all SYNGAP1 patients have an autism diagnosis.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Calibrating an Agent-Based Model of Cell Replication

Explaining partial synchronicity in real-world cell samples. Agent-based models provide an alternative way of exploring and explaining the world. They can provide predictive and explanatory power through the logic that informs their behavior, especially if they are calibrated to real-world data. In this paper, researchers constructed a mathematical model to...
CancerEurekAlert

International study of rare childhood cancer finds genetic clues, potential for tailored therapy

In children with rhabdomyosarcoma, or RMS, a rare cancer that affects the muscles and other soft tissues, the presence of mutations in several genes, including TP53, MYOD1, and CDKN2A, appear to be associated with a more aggressive form of the disease and a poorer chance of survival. This finding is from the largest-ever international study on RMS, led by scientists at the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Center for Cancer Research, part of the National Institutes of Health.
Sciencebiospace.com

Research Roundup: How Prions Replicate and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. How Prions Replicate and Implications for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Prions are misfolded proteins that are associated with rare and fatal diseases, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE or “mad cow disease”) in...
Fitnessgisuser.com

Obesity Contributing Factors – Is Obesity Genetic?

In Maharashtra, every sixth adult male and seventh adult female is overweight or obese. In urban Mumbai, these numbers are on rise, where every third female is obese, state officials said they are worried about the condition of obesity. A study has shown that Mumbaikar’s are under the dual threat of hypertension and obesity. A survey done by Indus Health Plus on 35,662 people, who came for preventive health check-ups, showed that 15% were under the threat of obesity and its related conditions.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Cancer cells become more aggressive when exposed to tissue stiffening

In cases of breast cancer, bone metastasis - when cancer cells spread to new sites in the bone - causes the most breast cancer-related harm and is often incurable in advanced disease. A new study by University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers found that cancer cells become more aggressive when exposed to tissue stiffening and that these changes persist over time.
Baltimore, MDumaryland.edu

Improving Genetic Medicine in Diverse Populations

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have received a $5 million federal grant to pool genomic information from existing and new datasets — predominantly in African and African American populations — in order to calculate the risk of developing specific diseases. They will use sophisticated modeling and genetic datasets to calculate the risk, known as a polygenic risk score, with an emphasis on studying people from different ancestries.
ScienceScience Daily

Call to increase genetic diversity in immunogenomics

Historically, most large-scale immunogenomic studies -- those exploring the association between genes and disease -- were conducted with a bias toward individuals of European ancestry. Corey T. Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor in the University of Louisville Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, is leading a call to actively diversify the genetic resources he and fellow immunogenomics researchers use in their work to advance genomic medicine more equitably.
Colorado StateWREG

Colorado sisters are only patients in the world with rare genetic disease

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Mariah and Mark Gillaspie couldn’t have been more excited for the birth of their first daughter, Emma. “I had the Pinterest-perfect nursery. I read books to my pregnant baby and bought the most expensive prenatal vitamins. You do all these things for your children expecting them to be healthy,” Gillaspie said during an interview at her home on Tuesday.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Ferulic acid-mediated modulation of apoptotic signaling pathways in cancer.

Ashutosh Gupta, Amit Kumar Singh, Mariam Loka, Abhay Kumar Pandey, Anupam Bishayee. Ferulic acid (4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid, FA), a hydroxycinnamic acid derived from various seeds, nuts, leaves, and fruits, exists in a free form as well as is covalently conjugated with polysaccharides, glycoproteins, polyamines, lignin, and hydroxy fatty acids of plant cell walls. It exhibits a variety of pharmacological effects, such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, vasodilatory, antithrombotic, antimicrobial, anti-allergic, antiviral, hepatoprotective, and anticancer activities. FA induces the expression of cell cycle-related proteins, such as p53 and p21, and reduces cyclin D1 and cyclin E levels. Moreover, FA triggers apoptosis and autophagic cell death depending on intracellular reactive oxygen species production in various cancer cell lines. The potential apoptotic action of FA is mediated by altered expression of procaspase-3, procaspase-8, procaspase-9, poly (ADP ribose) polymerase, Bcl-2, and Bax. It blocks the activation of both the canonical Smad and noncanonical extracellular-signal-regulated kinase/Akt (protein kinase B) pathways in various cancer cells. However, due to low solubility and permeability, its availability to biological systems is limited. Therefore, encapsulation of FA into chitosan tripolyphosphate nanoparticles may enhance its cytocompatibility, solubility, and anticancer potential. The nanohybrids of FA and double layered hydroxide exhibit cellular delivery properties of intercalated molecules on cancer cell lines. This chapter summarizes the anticancer efficacy of FA with an emphasis on the role of apoptosis, and underlying molecular mechanisms involving various signaling pathways in tumor cells.

Comments / 0

Community Policy