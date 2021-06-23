Cancel
Oracle Lighting's Infiniti Q50 ColorSHIFT® Headlight DRL Upgrade Kit Now Shipping

Now available, the New RGB+W Kit Fits 2014-2021 Infiniti Q50 Models. METAIRIE, LA, June 23, 2021 – Oracle Lighting (www.oraclelights.com), the market leader in high-quality and innovative LED solutions for the automotive/12Volt, power sports, marine, and motorcycle markets, is proud to announce that the new ColorSHIFT® RGB+W Headlight DRL Upgrade for the Infiniti Q50 is now available. With an MSRP of $95.95, the new kit is now available and fits model years 2014-2021.

