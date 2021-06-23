Oracle Lighting’s Infiniti Q50 ColorSHIFT® Headlight DRL Upgrade Kit Now Shipping

Jaltest, an aftermarket diagnostics tool, has just released its second update of the year: Jaltest 21.2. In this new version, Jaltest extends its coverage and actions on Material Handling Equipment, and offers all of it in a distinct module called Jaltest MHE. Machines that were abandoned by diagnostics tools such as forklifts, boom lifts, scissor lifts, telescopic handlers, etc., are now also available through Jaltest MHE, which is perfect for those users that would only be interested in this coverage or as a complement to their other works.