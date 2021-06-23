Cancel
Humble Epic Games Store Bundle Now Available

By Jeremy Peeples on June 23, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumble bundles have usually been either Steam or Origin affairs, with some GOG thrown in – but now, we’ve got our first Epic Games Store bundle in history. The $1 tier gets you to the fighter Omen of Sorrow – with its OST. Beating the average of about $7 gets you that game alongside A Knight’s Quest and Dangerous Driving. Dangerous Driving is a must for anyone who loves the Burnout series, as Three Fields is made up of ex-Criterion devs who patterned this game after Burnout 3. It’s a great game, but a bit jankier than the mainline Burnout games, but it’s well-worth this price. This is a great way to get used to the series without having to wait for the open-world DD 2 whenever that launches. A Knight’s Quest is a 3D Zelda-influenced game with a bit more action and platforming mixed in.

hardcoregamer.com
#Epic Games Store#Game Store#Game Feel#Action Game#Ost#Knight#3d#Spelldrifter
