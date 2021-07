A new game show based on the popular Charades-inspired Mattel game will get a four-week tryout on select Fox stations next month. "The broadcast version of Pictionary will follow the rules of at-home play of the game launched in 1985," per Deadline. "Two teams of three will consist of two players led by a celebrity captain. One player from the team will draw images that depict a word or phrase found on a card chosen at random, in an effort to have their fellow teammates guess the correct word or phrase on the card. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to an exotic destination." Jimmy Fallon has used Pictionary as a celebrity game several times on The Tonight Show.