IRS opens Child Tax Credit portal: How to check if you’re getting $300 monthly payments

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
Are you expecting monthly Child Tax Credit payments of up to $300? Not sure? Here’s what you need to know. The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it has launched two new online portals designed for parents to check their eligibility status for payments totaling $3,600 or $3,000, depending on the child’s age. Most families will not need to log in to a portal to receive the payments if they already received stimulus checks, but may still want to verify how much they’re getting.

