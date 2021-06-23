IRS opens Child Tax Credit portal: How to check if you’re getting $300 monthly payments

There are a lot of changes to the child tax credit payments this year. For starters, this year's credit is a big difference from last year, when children under the age of 6 got $2,000. Now it's $3,600. But there are many other changes that can be confusing. Fortunately, the IRS has plenty of resources to help you check your eligibility, opt out of the program, and more. Ninety-two percent of all families with children in the US could receive their first automatic payment on July 15 and continue to receive up to $300 per month for each kid until the end of the year.