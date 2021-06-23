Report: Former Sixers assistant finalizing deal to be Celtics head coach
Former Sixers assistant Ime Udoka is finalizing an agreement to become the next Celtics head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon. Udoka was on former Sixers head coach Brett Brown’s staff for the 2019-20 season and in charge of the team’s defense. When Brown was fired, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Udoka was “among the early candidates” to take his spot. The Sixers ultimately hired Doc Rivers, and Udoka took an assistant job with the Nets.www.nbcsports.com