Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Former Sixers assistant finalizing deal to be Celtics head coach

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Sixers assistant Ime Udoka is finalizing an agreement to become the next Celtics head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon. Udoka was on former Sixers head coach Brett Brown’s staff for the 2019-20 season and in charge of the team’s defense. When Brown was fired, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Udoka was “among the early candidates” to take his spot. The Sixers ultimately hired Doc Rivers, and Udoka took an assistant job with the Nets.

www.nbcsports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Dave Joerger
Person
Sam Cassell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Sixers#Espn#Athletic#Suns#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBASLAM

Boston Celtics Finalizing Agreement to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant: ‘He’s Still The Best Player In The World’. Brad Stevens has wasted no time in retooling the Boston Celtics roster following their playoff exit to the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have hired Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka as their new...
NBAABC News

Boston Celtics finalizing coaching deal with Brooklyn Nets' Ime Udoka, sources say

The Boston Celtics are finalizing an agreement with Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to make him the franchise's new coach, sources told ESPN. Udoka will replace Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who stepped down as coach earlier this month to replace Danny Ainge running the franchise's basketball operations.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Former Trail Blazer Ime Udoka expected to be hired as coach of the Boston Celtics: Report

The Boston Celtics are expected to hire former Trail Blazer Ime Udoka as their new head coach, according to a report. A formal announcement could come as early as today. Udoka will replace Brad Stevens. Stevens resigned as coach of the Celtics June 2 to replace Danny Ainge as the team’s president of basketball operations. Ainge stepped down from the position earlier this month.
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 7/1/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. Globe Would you rather the Celtics bring back Rajon Rondo or Isaiah Thomas?. Jamal Mashburn recalled how Larry Bird responded to trash-talk at a ‘Dream Team’ practice in 1992. CelticsBlog CelticsBlog exit interviews: Carsen Edwards trying to find his fit.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Ime Udoka, Reportedly New Celtics Head Coach, Has Famous Fiancée

The Boston Celtics reportedly are hiring Ime Udoka as their new head coach, which means we could see actress Nia Long at TD Garden in the near future. Udoka and Long have been in a relationship since 2010. They had a son, Kez Sunday, in 2011 and have been engaged since 2015.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Rumors

The 2020-21 season didn’t end the way the Utah Jazz hoped it would, but it was still a special year for Quin Snyder’s squad. However, there might be some concerns about Donovan Mitchell and whether he’s content with the franchise’s current situation. During the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective...
NBARealGM

Pelicans Interested In Trading Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to trade either Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams or both this offseason. The Pelicans acquired both players last offseason. Bledsoe was already on what is viewed as a negative contract. Adams was extended by the Pelicans. The two players will make a combined $35 million...
NBAYardbarker

SI Thunder: 2021 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0

With the 2021 NBA Draft Combine coming to a close, many prospects entering July's draft were able to increase their stocks. On the flip side, a handful of players also weren't able to showcase their talent as well as they would have liked. With new data points and film, SI...