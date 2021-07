GENEVA (AP) — The own-goals at this year’s European Championship are coming at a record-breaking pace. Two own-goals scored by Slovakia in Spain’s 5-0 victory made it eight so far at Euro 2020. That’s already five more than the tournament record of three set at Euro 2016. The first Slovakian mishap was an came when goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka pushed a high rebound off the crossbar into his own net. Euro 2020 needs only one more own-goal to match the entire total in 40 years from the 1976 tournament through Euro 2016.