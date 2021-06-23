What’s ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination,’ and How Do I Stop It?

Navigating this transitional period, the post-but-not-really-post pandemic world, is fraught. While the return of in-person socialising, indoor dining and gyms is obviously welcome, it is giving us all more choice than we have had for a long time. And, after a year of being repeatedly told that actions we once wouldn’t have second guessed are now a threat to public health, it’s hard to shake the constant feeling that you’re doing something wrong. Whether you’re worried you’re going out too much and contributing to infection rates, or not going out enough and wasting your opportunities. Whether you're worried you're spending far beyond your means and not giving more to causes you care about, or not spending at all and therefore not supporting the local economy. Guilt is everywhere, and it’s spilling out as the world opens up.