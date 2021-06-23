Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Boys' Season 3 Adds Three New Names to Cast, Including Sean Patrick Flanery and Nick Wechsler

By Austin Slenk
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has reported that the popular series The Boys is adding three new faces to its cast for the upcoming Season 3. Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will join the cast as Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk alongside Jensen Ackles, who was cast as Soldier Boy in early May.

collider.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Patrick Flanery
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Nick Wechsler
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Erin Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Blue Hawk#The Menendez Murders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Boys’ Season 3 Cast Continues to Grow

The next installment of The Boys will come with many surprises. The series has signed three more celebrities to bring crazy new superheroes to life. The Boys, one of the most popular series of the moment, is close to premiering its third season and new signings have already been announced for it. In May, the actor from Supernatural, Jensen Ackles, had confirmed their participation. However, it has now emerged that he is not the only star who will join the most bizarre group of superheroes on streaming platforms.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Boys Casts Three New Superheroes For Season 3

Soldier Boy won’t be the only supe who’s aiming to give Billy Butcher and his crew a hard time on the next season of The Boys. According to Entertainment Weekly, he will be joined by at least three other “heroes” making their series debut. Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva have joined the show’s cast as Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Boys Season 3 Adds Walking Dead Star to Cast

Following news earlier this week about three other new supes that have been added to the cast of The Boys season three, the Amazon show has recruited a former The Walking Dead star to play another "hero." Variety brings word that Laurie Holden (Andrea on the AMC zombie series) will take on the role of "Crimson Countess" in the TV series. Marvel fans may quickly piece together who this new Vought supe is spoofing as the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series made it clear that this character was a send up of Marvel's Scarlet Witch. It's unclear how much that influence will be visible in the TV series however.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Evil Dead Rise adds three young actors to its cast

With filming now officially underway in New Zealand on Evil Dead Rise, the latest feature film in the long-running Evil Dead franchise, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that New Line has added young actors Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Gabrielle Echols to the upcoming instalment. The outlet is reporting that the trio will be playing siblings in the film.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Umbrella Academy: All The New Season 3 Cast Members

When The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix for Season 3, audiences will finally get an extended look at the new Sparrow Academy, first introduced (in live-action) in that time-bending twist that closed out the Season 2 finale. Fans can hardly wait to see what the gobsmacked Hargreeves super-siblings have in store for the newly introduced super-siblings after altering reality while stuck in the 1960s. In the new timeline, Colm Feore's Reginald Hargreeves is still alive, and his new Sparrow squad is headed up by Justin H. Min's also-still-alive Ben, whose Sparrow #2 is completely different than the ghostly one fans came to know in the first two seasons.
TV SeriesIGN

The Boys Season 3 Casts a Trio of Brand New Heroes

Amazon's superhero series The Boys is making preparations for its third season by hiring even more boys. Actors Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva have each been cast in a recurring role for the upcoming season. All three will play an original character that has not been...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Boys Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of The Boys took Homelander (Antony Starr) down a peg — and officially became Amazon Prime Video's biggest hit. Viewers are solidly hooked on the comic book series, which unveils how awful superheroes would be if they truly existed in a capitalist society where power corrupts absolutely. While The Boys Season 1 didn't pull any punches when it came to violence or "Oh. My. God" sequences, Season 2 upped the ante in almost every single way — and you know what? We still want more.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Boys season 3 adds Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

With the third season of Amazon’s The Boys currently in development, the hugely popular superhero series has continued to round out its ever-growing cast. According to Variety, the series has added Laurie Holden, who is perhaps best known for her role as Andrea in The Walking Dead, as Crimson Countess, a supe who is affiliated with Vought International. In the comics, Crimson Countess is a member of the superhero group known as Payback – which was named as the second most powerful superhero team and was a parody of Marvel’s The Avengers.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

The Boys Actor Antony Starr Says Season 3 Is His Favorite So Far

With the third season of Amazon’s the boys Currently in development, Homelander actor Antony Starr has not only stated that the show’s third outing is one of the most fun times he’s had on TV, but he’s also claimed that the final season is his favorite so far. “Oh my...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

The last time we checked in on the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, and Karen Fukuhara were sending viewers love via an Instagram post showing them actually able to get together to enjoy some real, honest-to-goodness, vaccinated, face-to-face socializing. Since then, we've had a slew of casting news (more on that in a minute) and showrunner & EP Erick Kripke offering some interesting teases about the third season. But now we're back to see how the fam's doing, and thanks to Alonso we're getting a look at how they were able to celebrate Moriarty's birthday proper (with Jesse T. Usher and Tomer Kappon joining the festivities this time). But as much as the night was all about Moriarty, it appears it was Ackles who caught Alonso's attention- or at least his "vocal stylings" did.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Amazon’s Superhero Series ‘The Boys’ Adds 3 Recurring Cast Members For Season 3

Amazon’s hit superhero series The Boys has added three recurring characters for Season 3. Boondock Saints star Sean Patrick Flanery is portraying a superhero named Gunpowder. Miles Gaston Villanueva who portrayed Lyle Menedez in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will play Supersonic. Rosewell actor Nick Wechsler is portraying Blue Hawk. Each actor will join the show’s new season which is currently in production in Toronto.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 adds Kelly Bishop in guest starring role

Vet Kelly Bishop is heading to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for season 4!. reunion over on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On Tuesday (June 29), Amazon revealed that actress Kelly Bishop has officially joined the cast of Mrs. Maisel season 4 in a guest starring role. The critically acclaimed Amazon Original...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Boys: All The New Season 3 Cast Members, Including Jensen Ackles

When Amazon Prime’s superhero drama The Boys returns for a highly anticipated Season 3, the titular misfits will have a handful of new Supes to worry about on top of Homelander and the other power-hungry members of The Seven. Jensen Ackles and his newfound beard will lead the crew of newcomers, who include some original characters not found in the satirical comic series by Garth Ennis. Executive producer Seth Rogan revealed last year that The Boys was granted a third season even before the Season 2 premiere, and since the series doubled down on the antics for its second season, I'm expecting an even more fantastically filthy Season 3.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

HBO Max Pirate Comedy 'Our Flag Means Death' Adds Five to Cast, Including 'Cruella' Star Joel Fry

The HBO Max pirate comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” has five new additions to its cast: Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Guz Khan, Matt Maher and Joel Fry, most recently seen in Disney’s “Cruella.” They will be joined alongside previously announced members Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill Vico Ortiz, and “Flight of the Conchords” alum and series lead Rhys Darby.