Laura Sexton, assistant vice president-research and diligence, iCapital Network. The world will be older than ever in 2030. According to the UN, by 2030 the number of people aged 65 and over will outnumber children under the age of nine for the first time in history. So, while innovations in the roaring 1920s and the decades around it helped expand our longevity, innovations in the 2020s and beyond should focus on improving our “healthspan,” or the number of healthy years in our total longevity. Proactive healthcare is a large part of the equation, but also designing communities and the workplace with a focus on access, flexibility and connectivity.