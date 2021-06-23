Warren Buffett Donates $4.1 Billion, Steps Down as Trustee of Gates Foundation

Few, if any, investors have been more consistently successful over the long run than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Folks might find his buy-and-hold tactics a bit boring, but they certainly can't argue against the results. Since he took control of Berkshire Hathaway in the mid-1960s, the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) have averaged an annual return of 20%. Including Berkshire's almost 21% year-to-date share price appreciation through June 27, 2021, we're talking about an aggregate return of almost 3,400,000%!