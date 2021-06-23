Warren Buffett Donates $4.1 Billion, Steps Down as Trustee of Gates Foundation

People call say 'beware doll, you're bound to fall'. The issue of Berkshire Hathaway and climate change is no longer a laughing matter for you. Last month I wrote about how the times they are a changin’ for you and Berkshire Hathaway. A majority of non-insider shareholders, I estimate at 60 percent, voted in favor of a shareholder proposal submitted by the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), EOS at Federated Hermes, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) which requests “that the board of the Company publish an annual assessment addressing how the Company manages physical and transitional climate-related risks and opportunities, commencing prior to its 2022 annual shareholders’ meeting.” If I heard you correctly, during the Q&A portion of the shareholders’ meeting webcast globally by Yahoo Finance, you called this shareholder proposal “asinine.” In response, Jim Cramer of CNBC called your position “preposterous.”