Microsoft Announces Space Jam: A New Legacy Controller Line and Beat-Em Up Game

By Jeremy Peeples on June 23, 2021
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Jam was a huge deal in the mid-’90s and came about thanks to a series of ads with Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan that got high marks and showed that the pair had great chemistry – and that led to a movie being made to fully take advantage of this. It also led to a video game on 32-bit consoles inspired by NBA Jam, and in line with that, the franchise’s modern-day incarnation will get a game and its own line of controllers as well. The controllers feature a WB neon black and blue theme, a purple and black Goon Squad theme, and a Tune Squad Theme that looks fantastic and actually looks a bit nicer on the controller than it does on the uniforms.

