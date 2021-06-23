Kinder Institute 2021 State of Housing report highlights rental squeeze for lower, middle-income households

As of 2019, one in every 11 renters in Harris County had an eviction notice posted to their door; one in every 25 renter households were also evicted. That statistic was one of several key points highlighted in the Kinder Institute for Urban Research's 2021 State of Housing in Harris County and Houston report, released on June 22. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, among other sources, the report compares how dozens of key housing indicators shifted in the area between 2018 and 2019.