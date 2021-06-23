Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Kinder Institute 2021 State of Housing report highlights rental squeeze for lower, middle-income households

By Hunter Marrow
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of 2019, one in every 11 renters in Harris County had an eviction notice posted to their door; one in every 25 renter households were also evicted. That statistic was one of several key points highlighted in the Kinder Institute for Urban Research's 2021 State of Housing in Harris County and Houston report, released on June 22. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, among other sources, the report compares how dozens of key housing indicators shifted in the area between 2018 and 2019.

communityimpact.com
Community Policy
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Society
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
Harris County, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Harris County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Real Estate
Houston, TX
Society
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Development#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Houstonians#Hispanic#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Housing report pitches universal basic income

The success behind stimulus payments and unemployment benefits during the height of the pandemic underscores the need for expanding income assistance and a shift towards universal basic income, according to a new report from the Boston Foundation. The concept of periodic payments to all individuals has become a “policy with...
Cheshire, CTStamford Advocate

New Report Highlights Federally Assisted Rental Properties at High Risk of Negative Impacts from Natural Hazards

CHESHIRE, Conn. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Today, the Public and Affordable Research Corporation (PAHRC) and the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) announced the release of their joint report demonstrating that one-third of federally assisted rental homes are located in areas at high risk for negative impacts from natural hazards like flooding, hurricane winds and storm surge, and wildfire.
Real EstateInman.com

Asian American homeownership is still lagging: Report

Asian American homeownership rates lag in numerous major cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Boston. A new report out Wednesday shows that while the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have higher-than-average incomes in the U.S., both groups still lag behind the rest of the country when it comes to homeownership.
Real Estatencadvertiser.com

Housing headaches are shifting to the rental market

The past year has been a headache for would-be home buyers who dealt with quickly-rising prices and a shrinking number of options. That buyer squeeze now seems to be easing - and the housing headache is shifting to the rental market. Rising vacancy rates during the pandemic led to stagnant...
Advocacyrclco.com

The Changing Landscape of Housing: Low-Density Rentals

Single-Family Rentals Build-for-Rent Rental Housing. RCLCO recently worked with the ULI Terwilliger Center for Housing to prepare Low-Density Rental Housing in America. The report highlights the emerging market segment of purpose-built and institutionally managed single-family rentals, including supporting demographic trends, an explanation of concepts and case studies, and operating metrics and conclusions.
Real Estateyieldpro.com

JCHS releases The State of the Nation’s Housing report

The Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University has released the 2021 edition of its report chronicling the issues surrounding housing in the United States. The report brings together data from a wide variety of sources in order to illuminate where the housing market is now and how it got there.
Harris County, TXfox26houston.com

Kinder study finds housing crisis deepening in Harris County

HOUSTON - A deep drill by the Kinder Institute into the availability and affordability of Houston-area housing has revealed a market that's deeply and increasingly problematic for folks with low to moderate-income. "Homeownership is really becoming out of reach for renters," said Luis Guajardo of the Kinder Institute. Guajardo reports...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Cash further squeezes an already tight Southern Nevada housing market

As Southern Nevada’s frenzied seller’s market continues, a new concern about the area’s housing market has emerged. More buyers, according to the latest statistics from the Las Vegas Realtors trade group, are closing deals with cash. In May, 31% of all existing homes sold in the Las Vegas area were purchased with cash, which is an increase of 15% from May 2020.
Maui County, HImauinow.com

Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Helps 250+ Maui Households

More than 250 households are receiving help from Maui County’s Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program. Residents have received more than $675,000 to make overdue rent and utility payments. “Those who think they might be eligible should look into the program and apply for help,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “The...
Rosenberg, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

New Biotics Research Corp. facility to open in Rosenberg Business Park

A Fort Bend County press release announced the opening of a new Biotics Research Corp. headquarters, research facility, warehouse and distribution site in the city of Rosenberg. The nutritional supplement company will be one of the first to build in the Rosenberg Business Park at 3155 FM 2218 with its 87,569-square-foot facility. The project is expected to complete by 2023 and to retain 160 jobs while adding 25 new jobs over five years.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Housing demand exceeds supply

Local housing demand has skyrocketed in the past year, with hundreds of new residents flooding the market looking for homes. In 2020, there were 7.5% more total home sales in Park County than the year prior, according to the county assessor’s office. The average sales price increased as well, rising 8.25% from $298,045 to $322,629.
Cleveland, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

How Cleveland Lowered Evictions and Late Rental Payments

CLEVELAND — East Side resident Dennis Eads ran into some trouble paying rent last year. Eads, a father of five, said he was thankful to have kept his job at a warehouse in the Cleveland area despite the pandemic. But, some of his children got sick, which meant he couldn’t go to work.
Fort Bend County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

As Fort Bend County population grows, trauma care remains at basic level

While some areas of Fort Bend County—such as Missouri City—lack hospitals, county officials are more concerned about the lack of trauma designations in the Fort Bend County. Some areas of Fort Bend County—including Needville, Fulshear and Guy—have average transport times to a hospital closer to 25 or 30 minutes, according to Graig Temple, the county’s emergency medical services chief.