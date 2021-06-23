Cancel
Viola, WI

Letter to the editor: Preserve the Kickapoo pool

La Crosse Tribune
 8 days ago

The pandemic has proven that telecommuting works, allowing more people to move into rural areas. The village of Viola has forward thinking plans to revitalize to the thriving community we remember from the ’60s and ’70s. This fall, they will begin construction of two apartment buildings with a total of 32 units. They are also developing a subdivision that will eventually phase in as many as 40 new homes. An apartment building for tenants over 55 is being planned as well. GoMacro continues to thrive and expand, offering growing employment opportunities.

