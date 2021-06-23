Civil Air Patrol squadron plans open house at airport

The Laclede County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will hold an open house at the Lebanon Airport this Saturday. From 9 a.m. until noon, exhibits of cadet activities will be on display. All interested young people ages 12-18 and their parents are invited. The Civil Air Patrol aircraft with glass cockpit will be on display with a pilot to answer questions, according to 2nd Lt. Tiffany Woodcock. Cadets will be in uniform. There will be light refreshments, explanation and demonstration of Drill Communication table with hand held radios, introduction to proper coms and the phonetic alphabet will be available. Civil Air Patrol van will be there also. An introduction briefing to Civil Air Patrol is planned.