‘Shattered,’ Starring John Malkovich and Frank Grillo, Reveals Cast and First Image
Shattered, a new action-thriller from director Luis Prieto, has just been given a first image and an official cast announcement. Lilly Krug (Every Breath You Take) and Cameron Monaghan (Shameless) headline the film, with John Malcovich (Being John Malkovich), Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Sasha Luss (Anna), Ash Santos (American Horror Story), and Ridley Bateman (Shelter in Place). The first image for the film shows Monaghan in crutches and Luss excited about a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.