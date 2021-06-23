‘Shattered,’ Starring John Malkovich and Frank Grillo, Reveals Cast and First Image

Amazon Prime Video has released the first look at Jolt, the new upcoming action movie starring Kate Beckinsale set to premiere next month. Beckinsale plays a woman who, due to a rare neurological disorder, experiences rage-fueled impulses that can only be subdued when she shocks herself with a special device, which has understandably created some struggles for her in her personal life. The story follows what happens when she enters into a new relationship and eventually discovers that her beau has been murdered. Her hunt for his killer puts her in the crosshairs of the police, who consider her the number one suspect.