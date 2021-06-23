Sugary diets may mess up gut bacteria to make psoriasis worse

Young-Je Kim, Sang Ryong Kim, Do Yeon Kim, Je Tae Woo, Eun-Young Kwon, Youngji Han, Myung-Sook Choi, Un Ju Jung. The flavonoid myricitrin exhibits various pharmacological and physiological effects. However, studies on the effects of myricitrin on obesity are limited. We hypothesized that dietary myricitrin would attenuate the adiposity and metabolic dysfunction that occur in obesity. To test this hypothesis, mice were randomly fed a high-fat diet (HFD) or HFD supplemented with myricitrin for 16 weeks. Myricitrin significantly reduced white adipose tissue (WAT) mass, adipocyte size, and plasma leptin levels, and also attenuated dyslipidemia. These changes appeared to result from increased energy expenditure and activation of the carnitine acyltransferase (CPT) and-oxidation in WAT. Expressions of the proinflammatory genes,,, andwere also lower in the WAT of myricitrin-supplemented mice. Moreover, myricitrin markedly reduced hepatic triglyceride accumulation and plasma aspartate transaminase levels by increasing CPT activity and reducing fatty acid synthase activity in the liver. Myricitrin-supplemented mice also showed improved glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, and decreased hyperinsulinemia, along with decreased levels of circulating resistin. In conclusion, long-term consumption of a myricitrin-supplemented diet may effectively protect against HFD-induced obesity and related metabolic disorders.