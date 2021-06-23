Cancel
Sugary diets may mess up gut bacteria to make psoriasis worse

By Nadine Yehya - UC Davis
Futurity
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secret to healthier skin and joints may reside in gut microorganisms, researchers report. A new study finds that a diet rich in sugar and fat leads to an imbalance in the gut’s microbial culture and may contribute to inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis. The study, published in the...

www.futurity.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gut Bacteria#Sugar#Skin Diseases
