Sweet Rides in Westby is revving up for July 31

On Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Westby Area Historical Society and Mega Parts (from Coon Valley) will host the sixth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies. The event began as a pie and ice cream social fundraiser for the historical society and has grown into an event promoting the Westby community with a family-fun car show and shopping at local businesses as it brings awareness to the Driftless Region. Registration for vehicles begins at 10 a.m. the day of the event and early registration can be done now through a link found on the Sweet Rides Facebook page or the WAHS website.