El Paso, TX

VP Harris Will Visit Border Friday

By News Desk
Southern Minnesota News
 8 days ago

(Washington, DC) — Vice President Harris will visit the southern border in El Paso, Texas, on Friday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Harris will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayokas. Republicans have criticized Harris for not visiting the border after President Biden asked her to investigate the root causes of immigration from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Harris’ trip precedes a scheduled border visit from former President Trump. Psaki said, “We have no way to predict what former President Trump will say when he’s at the border.”

Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats representing border districts slam Trump visit

The representatives of Texas's two southernmost districts on Wednesday slammed former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for their visit to the region to highlight illegal immigration. Texas Democratic Reps. Filemón Vela and Vicente González said the visit is a distraction both from the serious issues facing Texas...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden Border Patrol chief booted as VP Harris announces trip to border

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday informed colleagues that he was asked to step aside amid a surge in illegal migration along the US-Mexico border. Scott shared his decision on the same day as Vice President Kamala Harris announced her first trip to the border to view the effects of this year’s surge in migration, though it’s not immediately clear if his decision was connected to Harris’s plans.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump, on trip with GOP, slams 'sick' state of US-Mexico border

Former President Trump on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the "sick" state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers. "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country," Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails jobs numbers, gets testy with questions

President Biden on Friday hailed a new report showing the U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, describing it as “historic progress” that he attributed to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law in March. He also grew impatient while fielding several questions about the withdrawal of U.S. troops...
Posted by
K945

Headed to DC for July 4th? DHS Warns of Possible Militia Activity

If your Independence Day plans take you to Washington, DC, know that the Department of Homeland Security is keeping its eyes open for the possibility of violence. According to Yahoo! News, the Department of Homeland Security is reporting that a militia rally might be taking place on Capitol Hill on July 4th, 2021. This information comes from its surveillance of an online social media platform where they witnessed talk of a rally, and the question of whether "toys" were allowed was raised. ("Toys", in this instance, referring to weapons.)
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Critics skewer CNN's Don Lemon for saying adoptions should be handled by the state, not churches

CNN anchor Don Lemon was skewered by critics Wednesday after he claimed adoptions should be handled by the state and not by churches. The left-wing host was responding to a recent Supreme Court decision siding with Catholic Social Services (CSS), a Catholic adoption agency, in a dispute with the city of Philadelphia over not allowing same-sex couples to participate in their adoption program.
Minneapolis, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Judge favors activists who want more Minneapolis officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of eight Minneapolis activists who sued the city council and mayor over funding the police force. The order Thursday by Hennepin County District Judge Jamie L. Anderson requires that the city have at least 730 sworn officers on the payroll by the end of June 2020, or more if indicated by the 2020 Census that will be published later this year.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.