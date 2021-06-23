VP Harris Will Visit Border Friday

If your Independence Day plans take you to Washington, DC, know that the Department of Homeland Security is keeping its eyes open for the possibility of violence. According to Yahoo! News, the Department of Homeland Security is reporting that a militia rally might be taking place on Capitol Hill on July 4th, 2021. This information comes from its surveillance of an online social media platform where they witnessed talk of a rally, and the question of whether "toys" were allowed was raised. ("Toys", in this instance, referring to weapons.)