Sky meet Liberty again on six-game winning streak

The surging Chicago Sky will look to sweep a back-to-back set against the host New York Liberty on Thursday when the teams meet for the second time in three days in Brooklyn. The Sky (8-7) have won six consecutive games, matching a franchise record, all since Candace Parker returned from an ankle injury which sidelined her for seven games. Chicago is also 7-0 this season with Parker on the floor.

