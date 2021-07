Joni Mitchell's Blue is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time. (To name just a few rankings: #3 on the Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," the #1 greatest album ever made by a woman according to NPR, one of The New York Times' 25 albums which represented "turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music.) And this week marks the album's 50th anniversary; Blue was released on June 22, 1971. In an era fueled by rock 'n' roll, the album's slim accompaniment -- a guitar, a piano, an Appalachian dulcimer -- combined with the young songstress's raw vocals made for a surprising folk phenomenon. One that still persists today.