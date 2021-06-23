Cancel
Accidents

Two fatalities near Milepost 450 on the Blue Ridge Parkway

The Mountaineer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m, Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger van near Milepost 450. When rangers arrived on the scene, CPR was in progress on two individuals determined to be the motorcycle operator and passenger. CPR was performed by an off-duty firefighter and doctor that came upon the accident until local EMS also arrived on scene.

Conemaugh Township, PAwdadradio.com

TWO INJURED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH ON ELDERS RIDGE ROAD

Two people were injured in a crash in Conemaugh Township on Wednesday. State police say an SUV driven by 66-year-old Glenda Kravetsky of Saltsburg went into the oncoming lane of traffic south of Elders Ridge Road and forced 43-year-old Jamie McGuire of Saltsburg to swerve her SUV out of the way. McGuire lost control of her SUV and she crashed into a tree. McGuire and one of her passengers, 19-year-old Cheyenne Best of Saltsburg, were taken to IRMC for treatment of possible non-critical injuries.
Balsam, NCSmoky Mountain News

Parkway motorcycle crash leaves two dead

Two people are dead following a June 22 collision between a motorcycle and a passenger van in the Balsam area of the Blue Ridge Parkway. At approximately 5 p.m., Parkway rangers received a report of the crash at Milepost 450. When they arrived, CPR was in progress on the operator and passenger of the motorcycle by an off-duty firefighter and doctor who came upon the accident. Local EMS took over after arriving on the scene.
Seymour, MOksgf.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Seymour

A motorcycle rider from Seymour has died in a crash near his hometown early Sunday morning. The Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Dylan Clarke was thrown from his bike when it rolled over on Finley Falls Road. It happened west of Seymour.
Missoula, MTIndependent Record

Fatal collision on I-90 near Missoula leaves one dead, two injured

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-90 eastbound at about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A passenger vehicle drifted off the road near mile marker 109 and flipped onto its roof, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Philip Smart said. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Washington, was killed in the crash.
Oak Ridge, NCgreensboro.com

Teen charged in fatal crash Friday night in Oak Ridge, troopers say

OAK RIDGE — A Greensboro teenager faces charges in a crash Friday night that killed two 19-year-old passengers and seriously injured another passenger, according to the state Highway Patrol. Troopers say Jacob Stevens, 18, was impaired while driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup south on Willard Road near N.C. 150 a...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Two killed on Parkway near Waterrock Knob

Two motorcyclists were killed on the Blue Parkway near Waterrock Knob in Jackson County last week. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, Parkway dispatchers received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger van near Milepost 450. When rangers arrived on the scene, CPR was...
Richmond County, GAaugustachronicle.com

Crash leaves one dead on I-520 east near Doug Barnard Parkway interchange

Officials are investigating a fatal crash on I-520 Monday morning that blocked all lanes heading east from Doug Bernard Parkway to Laney Walker Boulevard for several hours. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on I-520 near the Doug Bernard Parkway interchange. Richard Flinchum, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:55 a.m.
Christian County, MOKYTV

Two missing teens found dead Thursday from crash investigation in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two missing teenagers from Forsyth, Missouri were found dead Thursday while authorities investigated a crash in Christian County. Braden Allen Tuck, 18, and Damien James Grant, 18, disappeared on May 25. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the deaths of both teenagers, nine days after they disappeared. KY3 was informed that family members have been notified.
Choctaw County, OKKTEN.com

Two fatal crashes across Texoma

(KTEN) -- There were two deadly crashes in southern Oklahoma over a 12-hour span. Early Saturday morning, two 18-year-olds were aboard an all-terrain vehicle on County Road 2150 in Choctaw County. The passenger, identified as Kollin Edge of Soper, fell from the ATV. State troopers investigating the incident said when...
Edwardsville, ILMadison County Record

Motorist alleges injuries from Target parking lot collision

EDWARDSVILLE — A motorist claims she suffered severe and permanent injuries when another driver collided with her vehicle in the parking lot of the Alton Target. Pamela A. Pace filed a complaint June 17 in the Madison County Circuit Court against Suzann Privett, alleging negligence. According to the complaint, Pace...
Asheville, NCCulpeper Star Exponent

Bear activity prompts restrictions at N.C. campground along Blue Ridge Parkway

Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced that beginning Friday through June 24, 2021, tents and soft-sided campers are temporarily prohibited at Mount Pisgah Campground, which is 25 miles southwest of Asheville, N.C. The campground, located near Milepost 408, has seen increasing bear activity in recent days. In particular, a young bear...
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Multiple parked cars damaged in Tuesday morning accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A crash damaged multiple parked cars in Norfolk Tuesday morning. While details remain limited at this time, witnesses say the crash happened on 4th Street in Norfolk at approximately 8:30 a.m. Witnesses say the driver mistook the brake for the accelerator and rear ended several vehicles. By...
Newark, ILclassichits106.com

Fatal crash near Newark

NEWARK – A 27-year-old from Aurora is dead after a Kendall County crash. Authorities were called to an area near Route 71 and Ottawa Road near Newark around 4:30 PM, where they transported the victim, America Rodriquez to a Morris Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. No other details have been released and the crash remains under investigation.