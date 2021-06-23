Two fatalities near Milepost 450 on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Two people were injured in a crash in Conemaugh Township on Wednesday. State police say an SUV driven by 66-year-old Glenda Kravetsky of Saltsburg went into the oncoming lane of traffic south of Elders Ridge Road and forced 43-year-old Jamie McGuire of Saltsburg to swerve her SUV out of the way. McGuire lost control of her SUV and she crashed into a tree. McGuire and one of her passengers, 19-year-old Cheyenne Best of Saltsburg, were taken to IRMC for treatment of possible non-critical injuries.