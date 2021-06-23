Two fatalities near Milepost 450 on the Blue Ridge Parkway
On June 22, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m, Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger van near Milepost 450. When rangers arrived on the scene, CPR was in progress on two individuals determined to be the motorcycle operator and passenger. CPR was performed by an off-duty firefighter and doctor that came upon the accident until local EMS also arrived on scene.www.themountaineer.com