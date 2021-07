Nick Offerman, star of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Great North,” has joined Amazon’s series adaptation of “A League of Their Own.”. Like the original 1992 Penny Marshall film from Sony’s Columbia Pictures, the hour-long series will tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show will also explore race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.