Eligible Wisconsin Voters In Jail Still Face Unnecessary Hurdles To The Ballot

MILWAUKEE — All Voting is Local, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, and the ACLU of Wisconsin today released Ballots for All: Ensuring Eligible Wisconsinites in Jail Have Equal Access to Voting — an update to the July 2020 report, Ballots for All: Ensuring Eligible Wisconsin Voters in Jail Have Equal Access to Voting. The new report found that many jail administrators have taken small, but important, steps to increase ballot access for individuals in their care. However, troubling voting barriers persist for the approximately 13,000 people incarcerated in Wisconsin’s prisons at any given time.