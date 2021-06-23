In “Be Pretty and Shut Up!,” Actresses Challenge the Male-Run Movie Business

Whichever way a person wants to argue, the reality of the movies is that there’s almost always a double standard being pulled somewhere, but finding out just what it is and how it’s being used could make people care about it less and less. It might be a major plot point of the movie, or it might be so inconsequential that worrying about it is relatively pointless since there’s no need to really go on and on about something that people aren’t going to care about. How these double standards are used and how they’re presented is extremely conditional since if used correctly then people might laugh them off and not care, since like it or not there will always be at least a few double standards between men and women since we’re not one hundred percent equal thanks to our many differences. But when the double standards are used in a careless and irresponsible fashion then it’s time to call them out and wonder why the director thought that such a thing was a good idea. Until then though, it’s usually better to watch the movie and hope that the double standard is corrected at some point and doesn’t persist.