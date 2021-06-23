In “Be Pretty and Shut Up!,” Actresses Challenge the Male-Run Movie Business
It takes nothing away from the genius of Alison Bechdel to note that a version of her famous Bechdel test was proposed in the nineteen-seventies by Delphine Seyrig, the great French actress and activist, in Seyrig’s documentary feature “Be Pretty and Shut Up!” In that prescient and powerful film, Seyrig interviews twenty-two actresses—including Jane Fonda, Jill Clayburgh, Ellen Burstyn, and Maria Schneider—about their experiences as actresses in film industries dominated by men. (The film, long unavailable, is now streaming on MUBI.) To many of her subjects, Seyrig poses the same crucial question: Have they ever acted in a movie in which they’ve shared a “warm” relationship (or some version thereof) with another female character?www.newyorker.com