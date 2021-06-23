Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

In “Be Pretty and Shut Up!,” Actresses Challenge the Male-Run Movie Business

By Richard Brod y
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes nothing away from the genius of Alison Bechdel to note that a version of her famous Bechdel test was proposed in the nineteen-seventies by Delphine Seyrig, the great French actress and activist, in Seyrig’s documentary feature “Be Pretty and Shut Up!” In that prescient and powerful film, Seyrig interviews twenty-two actresses—including Jane Fonda, Jill Clayburgh, Ellen Burstyn, and Maria Schneider—about their experiences as actresses in film industries dominated by men. (The film, long unavailable, is now streaming on MUBI.) To many of her subjects, Seyrig poses the same crucial question: Have they ever acted in a movie in which they’ve shared a “warm” relationship (or some version thereof) with another female character?

www.newyorker.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Bertolucci
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Millie Perkins
Person
Shirley Maclaine
Person
Chantal Akerman
Person
Ellen Burstyn
Person
Alison Bechdel
Person
Marlon Brando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#S Pictures#Shut Up#French#Mubi#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Actress Joins Joaquin Phoenix's Next Movie

Kylie Rogers, who played the young version of Kelly Reilly's character Beth Dutton in episodes of Yellowstone, joined the cast of Disappointment Blvd. on Monday. The new movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and will be directed by Midsommar filmmaker Ari Aster. Unlike his previous movies, Disappointment Blvd. does not appear to be a horror film, although the plot details are being kept under wraps.
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
MoviesMiami Herald

“Halloween” comes to Venice as Curtis gets lifetime award

The Venice Film Festival is awarding its lifetime achievement award this year to Jamie Lee Curtis, the American actor best known for her decadeslong run in the “Halloween” slasher franchise. Curtis will pick up the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement on Sept. 8, when the latest installment, “Halloween Kills,” is screened...
Theater & DanceLockport Union-Sun

CALLERI: In ‘Truman & Tennessee,’ documentary spotlight shines on famed writers

Celebrated 20th century American writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams had a lot in common. Much of their commonality is always interesting and sometimes intriguing. However, the one thing they both shared, which I thought was especially enjoyable is this: They not only loved dogs, and had dogs throughout their lives, but they were both partial to bulldogs. What a wonderful bond. Bulldogs. Sturdy and scrappy.
MoviesPolygon

Quentin Tarantino wrote himself and his stepdad into his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood book

When Quentin Tarantino writes his films, he tends to obsess over the kind of minutiae that may never make it to the screen, fleshing out detailed backstories for tertiary characters, and sometimes drafting entire screenplays for fictional TV shows that exist within the world of the movie. His most recent film, 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, shows off some of that legwork, digressing repeatedly into voiceover recaps about the acting career of protagonist Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and tracking the arc of Rick’s made-up filmography with IMDb-like specificity. Hollywood is a heartfelt hangout film set in a fairytale iteration of the Los Angeles Tarantino grew up in, and the director takes his time in exploring every corner of it, from its bromances to its cars to its movie theaters. Still, the movie hints at a whole iceberg of character backstories and revised Hollywood history beneath its surface, so it was only a matter of time before Tarantino found an excuse to hang out with Rick and his stand-in and best friend Cliff (Brad Pitt) just a little longer.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Beatriz At Dinner

The mark of a talented actor is to play a wide range of characters. However, as much as they try to hide their actual personalities, I get the sense there are some truly good people behind their facades. Maybe it’s just me but I feel a few actors are nice...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Drops Major Ben Affleck Relationship Easter Egg in Latest Campaign

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a new ad for her latest brand partnership campaign, and it features a major Easter egg about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The ad is for Goli, a gummy vitamin, which the Grammy-winning singer calls one of her "best kept wellness secrets." In the promo, Lopez is busy with business stuff, and she suddenly gets a call on her cell phone. As the camera pans by the device, we can see that "Benny" is the one calling her. This is almost certainly a reference to Affleck.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Did Britney Spears Post After Learning Her Dad Will Remain On Her Conservatorship?

On June 30, TMZ reported that a judge in Britney Spears' court case made a decision about whether or not to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the pop star's conservator. "Britney Spears's lawyer asked the judge in her conservatorship case to boot her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate, but a judge just shot that down and says Jamie stays — at least for now," TMZ reported. And while the decision to leave Jamie Spears in charge of his daughter's estate may only be temporary, Britney has yet to file official paperwork to request that her conservatorship come to an end.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Double Standards Between Males and Females in Movies

Whichever way a person wants to argue, the reality of the movies is that there’s almost always a double standard being pulled somewhere, but finding out just what it is and how it’s being used could make people care about it less and less. It might be a major plot point of the movie, or it might be so inconsequential that worrying about it is relatively pointless since there’s no need to really go on and on about something that people aren’t going to care about. How these double standards are used and how they’re presented is extremely conditional since if used correctly then people might laugh them off and not care, since like it or not there will always be at least a few double standards between men and women since we’re not one hundred percent equal thanks to our many differences. But when the double standards are used in a careless and irresponsible fashion then it’s time to call them out and wonder why the director thought that such a thing was a good idea. Until then though, it’s usually better to watch the movie and hope that the double standard is corrected at some point and doesn’t persist.