Music

Sarah and the Underground's 'Ripple Songs' A Family Love Affair

By WGLT
wglt.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new EP “Ripple Songs” from Peoria-based soul-folk trio Sarah and the Underground has actually been around for nearly four years, as it was originally a gift for family. Underground vocalist/guitarist Sarah Marie Dillard and bass player Brandon Mooberry were married in 2017. She said the limited number of family...

Sarah
