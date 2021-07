Legendary rock musician Elton John announced Wednesday the final dates for his final tour, fittingly titled “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” and you’ll have three chances to see him perform in Texas: At the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2022, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 29 2022, and at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas,, on Nov. 24, 2022.