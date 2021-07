Sure, let’s podcast again. Chin Music returns with special co-host Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, who joins me as we talk about baseball and finally don’t devote an entire episode to the sticky stuff. Ok, we talk about it a little bit but also discuss the arrival of Wander Franco and the remarkable fun that is the National League West so far this season. We lost our scheduled special guest due to travel issues, but Spin Rate host Drew Fairservice joins us on short notice from The Great White North to discuss the Toronto Blue Jays and the state of the pandemic in Canada. Then it’s your emails, some time figuring out how Grant got to where he is, documentaries from Singapore, podcasts on hip-hop, and the worst Jeff Goldblum impression ever recorded.