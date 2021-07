Marilyn Dubinski: Before I would have said the Celtics just because I would never has foreseen Brad Stevens getting coaching burnout and moving to the front office at such a young age, but now it definitely has to be the Mavs. I always assumed Rick Carlisle had the coaching version of diplomatic immunity and the safest job in the league outside of Gregg Popovich and maybe Eric Spoelstra (missing the playoffs never seemed to hurt his status, after all), but as we were all reminded when he stepped down on Thursday to reportedly avoid any further tension with Luka Doncic, the franchise player comes first.