Free concert at Beekman Library, Saturday, July 31st from 6:30pm to 7:30 pm featuring guitarist, Ed Mullaney. The concert will be held outside, so bring a lawn chair or blanket. This is a family-friendly event and is part of the Family-Oriented Musical Arts Program funded by the Friends of the Beekman Library. If it rains, the concert will be postponed.