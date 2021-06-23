Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sharon, CT

Sharon Historical Society & Museum will host the ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ benefit on July 2 from 5:30-7 pm at 18 Main Street in Sharon.

By Harlem Valley News
theharlemvalleynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon, CT – Let Them Eat Cake is a festive cocktail reception and cake auction which is hosted every two years by the Sharon Historical Society & Museum. Talented local bakers create impressive confections for an in-person and online auction. This year, Instagram phenomena Elizabeth Mayhew and Seth Raphaelli of studmuffindesserts will wow us with their marvelous creations.

www.theharlemvalleynews.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharon, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Sharon, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related