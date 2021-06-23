Sharon Historical Society & Museum will host the ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ benefit on July 2 from 5:30-7 pm at 18 Main Street in Sharon.
Sharon, CT – Let Them Eat Cake is a festive cocktail reception and cake auction which is hosted every two years by the Sharon Historical Society & Museum. Talented local bakers create impressive confections for an in-person and online auction. This year, Instagram phenomena Elizabeth Mayhew and Seth Raphaelli of studmuffindesserts will wow us with their marvelous creations.