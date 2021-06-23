Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How Iliza Shlesinger Turned Wild Ex-Boyfriend Betrayal Into Cathartic Netflix Comedy Good on Paper

By Kara Warner
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many people who have been through the universally challenging experience that is dating, Iliza Shlesinger had her share of good and bad experiences before meeting and marrying her husband Noah Galuten. One of her experiences was particularly unique, in that the now ex-boyfriend lied about his entire identity and...

people.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Paul Bernon
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
Person
Ryan Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Mel Gibson Comedy Just Hit Netflix

Given the highly-publicized personal issues that saw him caught on tape more than once saying some reprehensible things, there’s an entire generation of movie fans out there who simply can’t fathom the idea of Mel Gibson as a romantic lead, but during his peak at the top of the Hollywood A-list, he was one of the biggest and most versatile stars in the business.
TV & VideosGamespot

Will Smith Will Host A New Variety Comedy Special For Netflix

Will Smith is set to host and star in a new variety comedy special for Netflix. This is Smith's latest project with the streaming giant, following this year's political documentary series Amend: The Fight For America. Netflix states that the variety special will be released worldwide later this year, and...
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

In 'Good on Paper,' Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Even when she's technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working. During quarantine she did a full tour of drive-in stand-up shows, refined a new hour of material, launched an online cooking show with her husband and secured a book deal. And on a recent "down day" in Nashville before presenting at the CMT Awards the next evening, she's not relaxing: She's doing interviews for her new movie, "Good on Paper," which hits Netflix Wednesday.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho discuss ‘Good On Paper,’ healing through comedy and the pros of shooting a movie in 17 days [VIDEO]

Sometimes life imitates art and no one knows that better than comedian Iliza Shlesinger. She was able to turn what most would consider be a traumatic experience into a hilarious romantic comedy about meeting the man of your dreams who might just be too good to be true. Good On Paper, is loosely based on Shlesinger’s experience and was written by this incredibly talented comedian. How would you handle being duped into thinking you’ve met the love of your life? I’m not sure humor would have been my approach to each their own.
MoviesMovieMaker

Netflix’s Good on Paper Director Kimmy Gatewood is a Renaissance Woman

Kimmy Gatewood had a blast directing Good on Paper, Netflix’s rom-com-thriller hybrid starring and written by Iliza Shlesinger about a stand-up comedian who slowly begins to suspect whether her nice-guy new boyfriend, Dennis, might actually be lying about every part of his life. But “director” is far from the only...
MoviesCollider

Is 'Good on Paper' Based on a True Story? Iliza Shlesinger Explains: "This Is A Really Sad Story That Happened To A Very Normal, Strong Woman"

Iliza Shlesinger leads the new Netflix movie Good on Paper as Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who’s always prioritized her career over dating. However, then she meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis Kelly and he appears to tick all of the boxes. While Andrea finally opens up to starting a relationship, her best friend Margot (Margaret Cho) isn’t buying Dennis’ act. Margot convinces Andrea to do some digging before taking things any further with Dennis in an effort to figure out who he really is.
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Good on Paper

In her first feature as a screenwriter, the actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger doesn’t stray far from her stand-up persona. The name of her character is different — here, she’s Andrea Singer — and the fictional version isn’t quite as successful as Iliza herself. But she’s still a comedian, and when we see Singer on stage, the line blurs.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Good on Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger’s Bad Romance Makes for Funny Fodder in Netflix Rom-Com

Skilled comedian Iliza Shlesinger is proving to be quite the formidable force for Netflix. After carrying a handful of raucous standup comedy specials, headlining an uproarious sketch show and popping up in supporting roles in “Spenser Confidential” and “Pieces of a Woman,” she returns to the streamer, ascending to leading lady status in her self-penned feature “Good on Paper.”
TV Series/Film

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Trailer: Devi Juggles Two Boyfriends in the Hit Netflix Comedy

Rarely have we ever been as excited for the return of a Netflix coming-of-age comedy, because Never Have I Ever was a step above the rest of the streamer’s deluge of teen-centric shows. Moving, surprisingly poignant, and very, very funny, Never Have I Ever is easily producer Mindy Kaling‘s best TV series yet. And it’s back for its second season, this time following high school nerd Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she’s caught in a love triangle between two boys. Her genius solution? Date both of them at the same time! See how it all (disastrously) plays out in the Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer.
MoviesPaste Magazine

There's No Way Iliza Shlesinger's Dismal Star Vehicle Was Even Good on Paper

In 2015, stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger went on the TV show This Is Not Happening and told a story about a Yale-educated hedge fund manager she met on a plane, then subsequently dated. He turns out to be none of those things. The story is kind of amusing—the audience laughs at least a few times—but mostly confusing, because why wouldn’t someone in the 21st century with access to the internet Google a potential partner? It also takes five minutes for her to tell it, from set-up to epilogue. It’s a fun bad-date story, perhaps a little more dramatic than some, but in the intervening years it became a pet screenplay project for Shlesinger. The resulting Netflix film, which stretches a tight five to a shapeless hour-and-a-half, is horrible. It makes sense, because Good on Paper isn’t even that.
MoviesTimes-Herald

Shlesinger's revenge movie proves cathartic

When comedian Iliza Shlesinger wrote rom-com "Good on Paper" about a lying ex-boyfriend she thought she'd get her revenge; instead she replaced the bad memories with something positive. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5f184079310c40cb8cc5245348c80ae7.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

With Good On Paper, Netflix tries to subvert its own rom-com brand

Halfway through Good On Paper, someone describes a behavioral quirk of cuttlefish. Less attractive males will sometimes pretend to be females in order to trick their alpha rivals into leaving them alone, thus giving them a chance to mate. These crafty cuttlefish essentially hide their cutthroat intentions behind a cuddlier exterior, which is a pretty good metaphor for what the movie itself is trying to do, too. Good On Paper’s glossy poster and cheerful first 30 minutes would seem to put it fully in the camp of sunny Netflix rom-coms like Set It Up and Always Be My Maybe. Befitting the classic romantic template, endearingly messy stand-up comedian Andrea Singer (Iliza Shlesinger) shares an airport meet-cute with handsome if dweeby hedge fund manager Dennis Kelly (Ryan Hansen). Back in L.A., they strike up a close friendship that has shades of When Harry Met Sally. Yet as their bond moves from platonic to amorous, it slowly becomes clear that something strange is at play. Cracks begin to show in Dennis’ picture-perfect description of his own life, and it’s up to Andrea to figure out whether she’s just doubting a good thing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Iliza Shlesinger Is No Longer With "Lying Brian" From 'Good on Paper'

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger now has her own movie on Netflix. The film, called Good on Paper, is based on an actual experience she had in her thirties. In the movie, Iliza plays a woman named Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who typically puts her career before meeting the right guy. But then when she does meet a guy she likes, he may not be what he seems.
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Iliza Shlesinger Turned the Worst Relationship Into a Movie—Just Don’t Call It Revenge

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the saying is to write what you know, then Iliza Shlesinger certainly did that and then some. Her new Netflix movie, Good on Paper—which she wrote, produced, and stars in—centers on a woman (Shlesinger) who dates a pretty damn near “perfect” guy, only to discover he's lied about everything. “Everything that the antagonist says in this movie, I took from my real life,” Schlesinger tells Glamour. “My inspiration was dating a real-life sociopath.”
Relationshipsthecinemaholic.com

Is Iliza Shlesinger Married? Who Is Her Husband?

Iliza Shlesinger is someone to turn to if you want rib-tickling comedy. Most known for winning NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2008 and hosting shows like ‘Excused’ and ‘Separation Anxiety,’ Iliza has gone on to host her own talk show. She has also made quite a name for herself as an actress. Her hard work and talent have not gone unnoticed as even Netflix recognized her, and to date, has released five of her comedy specials on the platform. With so much success, her fans are now curious to know more about Iliza’s life and if she has given her heart to someone special. Well, we come bearing answers!
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Iliza Shlesinger Thinks You Should Eat This Meal When Watching Good On Paper

If you've ever started craving ratatouille while watching "Ratatouille," breakfast spaghetti while watching "Elf," or French pastries while watching "Grand Budapest Hotel," you have something in common with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger. In addition to acting in movies and performing stand-up comedy, Shlesinger also runs a cooking series with her husband called "Don't Panic Pantry," with episodes now in the hundreds (posted on YouTube). Being a comedian, Shlesinger likes to joke, but when it comes to food, she takes all her food choices seriously, especially those involving movies, as she shared in a People interview.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Good on Paper’ Be on Netflix?

Don’t believe everything you hear, especially when the person you’re hearing it from is some random guy sitting next to you on an airplane who claims to be dating a model. Comedian Iliza Shlesinger learns that lesson the hard way in her new Netflix movie, Good On Paper, about a stand-up comic named Andrea (Shlesinger) who gets into a relationship with a dude named Dennis (Ryan Hansen) who claims to be a super successful Yale graduate. But it doesn’t take long before Andrea begins to suspect Ryan is not the man he claims to be.
MoviesRefinery29

Iliza Shlesinger’s Real-Life Dirty John Inspired Her New Netflix Movie

Iliza Shlesinger has a theory about our collective cultural obsession with scammers. “These are people hiding in plain sight,” the comedian tells Refinery29 over the phone. “You just wonder how someone can be so soulless and lie right to your face.”. For Shlesinger though, this isn’t a theoretical exercise. Years...