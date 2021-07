After a year and a half in and out of lockdowns, there’s no doubt that there will be a few extra dresses at the bottom of your wardrobe that you’re starting to feel a bit guilty about not wearing. What better time to talk about styling and the ability to dress down with the more informal parts of your wardrobe? As well as being heaps of fun, making the most out of the clothes in your wardrobe is also super environmentally friendly and will keep your conscience clear when it comes to the climate. Here are a few of our top favorite tips for mixing, matching and accessorizing with your forgotten maxi dresses!