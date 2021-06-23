This Black, Queer Creative and CEO is Elevating Diverse Voices

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A’Ziah King‘s 2015 viral Twitter thread is one of those situations that you’ll always remember where you were when you first saw it. For me, it was a breezy October day in New York City. I was taking my usual 45-minute subway commute from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan when I scrolled across a random Tweet that led me to the craziest story I’d ever seen. “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this b**** fell out?,” the Tweet read. “It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” And just like that…A’Ziah King’s journey as Zola began.