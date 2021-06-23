This Black, Queer Creative and CEO is Elevating Diverse Voices
"As a Black woman, it’s important for me to be a mirror and megaphone for my peers," said the Black Monarch Entertainment CEO. Producer Olivia Charmaine Morris has a goal – to elevate the stories of glass breakers who are imagining a new narrative for people of color, especially those behind the scenes in Hollywood. With her production company Black Monarch Entertainment, she’s doing just that. Though we’re making strides slowly but surely regarding the representation of Black women on camera, what about what’s happening in camera, operations, scriptwriting and everything else that puts a production together?www.essence.com