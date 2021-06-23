Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Black, Queer Creative and CEO is Elevating Diverse Voices

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"As a Black woman, it’s important for me to be a mirror and megaphone for my peers," said the Black Monarch Entertainment CEO. Producer Olivia Charmaine Morris has a goal – to elevate the stories of glass breakers who are imagining a new narrative for people of color, especially those behind the scenes in Hollywood. With her production company Black Monarch Entertainment, she’s doing just that. Though we’re making strides slowly but surely regarding the representation of Black women on camera, what about what’s happening in camera, operations, scriptwriting and everything else that puts a production together?

www.essence.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Ceo#Shadow Act#Executive Rising Award#Instagram#New York University#The Screen Actors Guild#Lgbtqia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
UCLA
Related
Eugene, ORklcc.org

20 Creative Works Inspired By Black Lives Matter Featured At JSMA

The Black Lives Matter movement remains a powerful voice for social justice and racial equity across America, including here in Oregon. A new exhibit opens this month in Eugene, with select artists sharing interpretations of what the movement means to them. The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art awarded twenty grants,...
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

Finally, a Film That Understands Social Media

When A’ziah King, a.k.a. Zola, a.k.a. @_zolarmoon, hit Send on the first of her 148 tweets about a trip to Florida gone wrong, Twitter was a different place. In 2015, users could publish only 140 characters at a time. A debate about the color of a dress could dominate the platform for a week. And a winding thread like King’s—about meeting a stripper named Jessica and accompanying her for a weekend of dancing that turns into a horror show involving a pimp and Jessica’s hapless boyfriend—felt like fresh material for a Hollywood adaptation.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Exclusive: Migos Redefine The Culture As Artists, Businessmen And Trendsetting Culture Curators

I'm a freelance multimedia culture journalist and For(bes) The Culture contributor. As Migos prepared for their performance at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, which shocked the world per the announcement of Cardi B’s pregnancy with her and husband Offset’s second child, Takeoff, Quavo and the father-to-be squeezed in an hour long Zoom call with For(bes) The Culture between rehearsals. Once everyone was settled into the virtual Zoom conference room with their cameras on and in secure but separate locations, the conversation was set to begin.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

#ChangeMusic And Diverse Representation Launch Black Music Executives Pipeline Program

As part of its ongoing #ChangeMusic initiative, Color of Change announced today that it will partner with Diverse Representation to launch the Black Music Executives Pipeline Program. The project is the first to be released from #ChangeMusic and will call upon the expertise of the civil rights non-profit and the diversity database in an effort to increase the number of Black executives in the music industry.
Hollywood, PAWharton

How Data Science Can Make Hollywood More Diverse

Wharton’s Kartik Hosanagar speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about how data science can help Hollywood create more inclusive content. Hollywood has a diversity problem, and Wharton operations, information, and decisions professor Kartik Hosanagar wants to use data science to fix it. Inspired by his lifelong passion for storytelling...
PhotographyHypebae

The Creative Come Up: Kreshonna Keane on Amplifying Unheard Voices Through Filmmaking

The photographer and filmmaker releases her first short film. The Creative Come Up in partnership with Converse is a dynamic, multifaceted content series supporting and celebrating the achievements of boundary-breaking women of color who stem from all walks of life and are pursuing their creative passions to the fullest. Through amplifying the voices, journeys and experiences of Black female creatives who are defying the status quo to pave one’s own way forward, The Creative Come Up will act as an inspirational mode that provides Black females with the tools, resources, and education to achieve their dreams and creative pursuits.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

The New Faces of Pride: Beauty Influencer Hyram Yarbro's Message For Young Queer People Is So Inspiring

With the world slowly beginning to open up on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet the spirit of a movement born out of protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked members of the newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.
Moviesrnbcincy.com

‘Zola’ Is Meant To Be A Celebration Of Black Womanhood, Sexuality, Freedom, And Empowerment

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A’Ziah King‘s 2015 viral Twitter thread is one of those situations that you’ll always remember where you were when you first saw it. For me, it was a breezy October day in New York City. I was taking my usual 45-minute subway commute from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan when I scrolled across a random Tweet that led me to the craziest story I’d ever seen. “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this b**** fell out?,” the Tweet read. “It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” And just like that…A’Ziah King’s journey as Zola began.
Musicarcamax.com

MNEK wants 'more queer voices of colour' in music

MNEK would like to see "more queer voices of colour" in the music industry. The 'Head and Heart' hitmaker has penned a number of songs for huge artists including Madonna and Beyonce but he would like to see more LGBTQ+ Black men or women being as successful as he is.
SocietyColumbus Alive

Jonathan Pope wants to help Black queer writers and readers feel seen

When Jonathan Pope was in third grade at Riverside School in Cleveland, his teacher would read to the class from the Roald Dahl novel The Witches, adopting different voices for each of the characters, which helped pull Pope into a literary world in which he was soon blissfully lost. “She...
SocietyEssence

L’Rain Shares Black And Queer Herbalists To Support Beyond Pride Month

The singer’s new project is out now. Black existence is too often wrought with a deep, bone tiredness, as described by Toni Morrison. We are faced with death at the hands of supremacists, nature and police, the insidiousness of racism, and the twisted knowledge that we built America on our backs, quite literally, but continue to be brutalized financially, ideologically and spiritually. With this knowledge, it is critical that we create space for ourselves to be soothed by rest. Such is the importance of L’Rain, an experimental singer and Yale graduate, sharing a list of Black, queer herbalists to support our journey to a holistic life.
Beauty & FashionByrdie

6 LGBTQ+ Beauty Creators on How Their Art Celebrates Pride Today and Every Day

Though June is coming to a close, it's important to remember that Pride is more than a month. Shopping LBGTQ+ founded brands, supporting queer creators, and championing important causes is a year-round mission and deserves more than just a month of attention. In that spirit, we're spotlighting some of the artists and creators on Instagram who are pushing the beauty industry forward.