Common Traits of Cheating Partners

When you have suspicions that your partner may be cheating but you do not know conclusively, it can make life very difficult. You may find yourself suspicious of everything your partner does, and both the trust and happiness can drain from the relationship. Of course, it if turn out that your partner is not cheating, this could end up with you letting a perfectly dedicated and devoted partner go. However, if they are cheating, it could end up with you staying with someone you cannot trust because you have not been able to find out one way or another.