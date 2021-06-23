Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

Aurora cops hike reward for tips tied to fatal Juneteenth party shooting — audio of gunfire released

By QUINCY SNOWDON, Staff Writer
sentinelcolorado.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Aurora police have increased the reward available to anyone who presents information related to a fatal shooting in a strip mall parking lot early Sunday morning. Police Agent Matt Longshore on Wednesday said officials are now offering $5,000 to tipsters who submit statements, pictures or video related to the shootout that left one man dead and four others injured following a Juneteenth party at 12455 East Mississippi Avenue on June 20.

sentinelcolorado.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Aurora, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juneteenth#Crime Stoppers#Crime Statistics#Eaglecrest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Takeaways from the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg indictment

(CNN) — On Thursday, New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with running a 15-year alleged tax scheme designed "to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was 'off the books." It is the first criminal case against former...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...