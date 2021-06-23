Aurora cops hike reward for tips tied to fatal Juneteenth party shooting — audio of gunfire released
AURORA | Aurora police have increased the reward available to anyone who presents information related to a fatal shooting in a strip mall parking lot early Sunday morning. Police Agent Matt Longshore on Wednesday said officials are now offering $5,000 to tipsters who submit statements, pictures or video related to the shootout that left one man dead and four others injured following a Juneteenth party at 12455 East Mississippi Avenue on June 20.sentinelcolorado.com