Paul George has been exceptionally disappointing and astounding in equal measures these playoffs. Honestly, I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like it. One night, the man plays out of this world for three and a half quarters then loses his mind and the game in the final seconds with a missed free throw or a clanked three-pointer. The next, he'll be so passive you have no idea he's even on the court until he goes nuclear the last five minutes of the game to earn the win.