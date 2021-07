As the world reels from the seemingly unrelenting scourge of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, one ray of hope stands out as likely to provide a shield against further infection. An array of vaccines is emerging from scientific research that is proving protective against several variants of the virus, inhibiting serious disease and death in those vaccinated. Despite the incredible promise of these vaccines, some hesitate to take them. They express in part a concern about the apparent rapidity with which these vaccines emerged from laboratories and appeared in vaccination clinics.