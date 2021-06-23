Cancel
Coke’s make-your-own label fail: ‘White lives matter’ is OK but ‘Black Lives Matter’ isn’t

By CNN Newsource
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola thought personalized bottles might bring some summer fun to its fans. Instead, it met the internet. The company’s make-your-own label promotion lets customers write short messages on custom Coke bottles. Although Coca-Cola tried to block some slurs and trademarks, social media users were quick to discover that the company’s restrictions were hardly comprehensive — and in some cases blocked inoffensive terms.

