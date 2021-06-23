Coke’s make-your-own label fail: ‘White lives matter’ is OK but ‘Black Lives Matter’ isn’t

A new report from diversity analytics company Blendoor reveals tech companies’ pledges of support for Black Lives Matter only went so far. The State of DEI in Tech 2021 spotlights the diversity, equity, and inclusion disparities in 240 of the world’s largest and well-known tech companies. It comes a year after George Floyd’s murder. The death of the Minneapolis Black man at the hands of police reverberated around the world and prompted a wave of declarations and promises by organizations to make Black Lives Matter a part of their mission, and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in all facets of their work.