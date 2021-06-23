Haven't watched any of it, but glad it's the Bucks, Suns, Clippers & Hawks

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals matchup!. Winners of eight-straight, the scorching hot Suns hope to take a 2-0 lead when they battle the Clippers on Tuesday night. The game will be notable for who’s not on the court as both Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul have once again been ruled out for Game 2. Devin Booker was sensational in his debut appearance in the Western Conference Finals, earning the first triple-double of his career as the sharpshooter’s 40/11/13 line helped lead the Suns to a 120-114 victory. Can Phoenix take a 2-0 lead, or will the Clippers go home with a split? We’re about to find out.