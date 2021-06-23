Left and right: between hope and lesser evil? – 23/06/2021 – Latin America21

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and an interagency delegation, including representatives from the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Southern Command, visited Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador from June 27-30. The delegation met with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, and other cabinet members; with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Acting Foreign Minister Dayra Carrizo, as well as the Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez; and with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco, and other Salvadoran leaders. They also met with successful young innovators, entrepreneurs, and other civil society leaders in the three countries to discuss their visions for the future.