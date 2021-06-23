Cancel
Left and right: between hope and lesser evil? – 23/06/2021 – Latin America21

Cover picture for the articleThe world is going through democratic setbacks, whether through the explicit closure of regimes and military coups, or through maneuvers supported by institutionalism, but which ignore the will of the ballot box. Or by increasing bureaucratic and legal prerogatives to the detriment of elected governments. Latin America in particular has suffered a setback since the exhaustion of the so-called pink wave, when several left-wing governments were elected.

Place
Americas
Country
Belgium
Country
India
Society
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Latino lawmakers draw attention to Nicaragua, Colombia

Unrest in Nicaragua and Colombia is generating concern from Latino members of Congress who worry about violent crackdowns to curb continuing protests. Why it matters: After 20 years of focus on the Middle East, Latino lawmakers are reaching across the aisle and helping shift some of the nation's foreign policy spotlight to Latin America, which continues to battle COVID-19 and pockets of political turmoil.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Colombia Protests Mark 2 Months of Social Crisis

BOGOTA , COLOMBIA - Demonstrations by opponents of the government of conservative President Ivan Duque, marked by clashes with the security forces, took place on Monday in several cities in Colombia for the two months of the social protest that left more than 60 dead in the country. The country...
U.S. Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Miguel Theos-Colonel defended censorship and claimed that the revolution justified the lack of freedom of expression in Cuba

Freedom of expression in Cuba, highly sought after by Cuban artists and dissidents and around the world, President Miguel Diaz-Colonel said in a speech on Tuesday that this was limited by the existence of the revolution. “Freedom of expression in revolution is constantly defined by the right of revolution”Theas-Colonel, the...
ProtestsSentinel

Two dead in less than 48 hours during protests in Colombia – 23/06/2021 – World

Two protesters have died within 48 hours during protests in Colombia, which has seen a wave of popular discontent for nearly two months. On Tuesday evening (22), a young man died of a head trauma after clashes with police at a transport station in the Suba neighborhood of Bogotá. Another 32-year-old protester died on Monday (21), also in the capital, but there are no details on the case.
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

Top U.S. diplomat hopes El Salvador, IMF will settle bitcoin row

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – A top U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that she hoped El Salvador and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will complete a financing agreement following the country’s dramatic move to make bitcoin a legal tender. El Salvador’s Congress has already approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to embrace...
POTUSAxios

Axios Latino

¡Muy buen jueves! This week we dive into legal cannabis, Amazonian deforestation, the perils of poor sleep, and the chaos of family reunifications in the U.S. 🚨 Situational awareness: The State Department has released the names of Northern Triangle officials whose visas will be yanked over suspicion of corruption. Thank...
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

Central American officials blacklisted by U.S. as part of corruption crackdown

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -Central American presidential aides, top judges and former presidents were put on a U.S. State Department list on Thursday that names individuals the U.S. government accuses of corruption, obstructing justice, or undermining democracy. The so-called Engel List was created under a law sponsored by then-U.S. Representative Eliot...
BusinessUS News and World Report

El Salvador's Bukele Seeks 20% Minimum Wage Hike, Orders Food Handouts

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Thursday requested a minimum wage hike of 20% from August due to poor Salvadorans suffering from global inflation. Bukele, speaking in a video shared on his Twitter account, said the government would subsidize small and medium-sized companies for 12 months to...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland Travel to Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and an interagency delegation, including representatives from the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Southern Command, visited Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador from June 27-30. The delegation met with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, and other cabinet members; with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Acting Foreign Minister Dayra Carrizo, as well as the Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez; and with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco, and other Salvadoran leaders. They also met with successful young innovators, entrepreneurs, and other civil society leaders in the three countries to discuss their visions for the future.
InternetSentinel

Blocking the internet in China today is more of a business issue than a human rights issue, says researcher – 07/01/2021 – World

By isolating its internet from the rest of the world, China has succeeded in securing a market for its own tech companies to profit and grow. Three decades after the implementation of this policy, Chinese companies are the only ones in the world able to compete on an equal footing with the American giants and get Western competitors to imitate their innovations, believes Luca Belli.
Politicsinvesting.com

US state dept urges El Salvador to be 'responsible' about Bitcoin adoption

US state dept urges El Salvador to be 'responsible' about Bitcoin adoption. The U.S. Department of State’s Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said El Salvador should ensure Bitcoin is well regulated under its new legal framework. In a Wednesday press conference following a meeting with President...