Telaglenastat/Cabozantinib Does Not Significantly Improve PFS in Metastatic RCC, But Future Directions Hold Promise

By Courtney Marabella
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Nizar Tannir, MD, FACP, discusses the results of the phase 2 CANTATA trial with telaglenastat plus cabozantinib and future research directions for the glutaminase inhibitor. Despite being well tolerated, the combination of telaglenastat (CB-839) plus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) did not demonstrate a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) over cabozantinib alone in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), according to Nizar Tannir, MD, FACP. However, examining telaglenastat in biomarker-selected populations with a high dependence on glutamine/glutaminase and evaluating the agent in combination with other therapeutic partners may produce more positive results, according to Tannir.

www.onclive.com
