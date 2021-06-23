In good cheer

CHULA — Royalty took over Tiftarea Academy for a few hours last week as dozens of princesses held court at the Kiddie Cheer Camp.

Tiftarea cheerleading coach Kari Collins said a record 82 signed up for the three days of camp. Princess Day was only one of the themes, but probably the most colorful. Besides the dresses on the participants, many of the varsity cheerleaders donned tiaras. Aloha Day and Spirit Day were before and after.

One year after COVID-19 limited cheer camp to a tiny group just prior to the start of school, last week’s event brought out a record 82 young ladies. A wide range was included in that group — the youngest was 3 years old and the oldest, 11.

Camp ended Thursday with performances for their families.

“I’m so happy to be back to normal,” said Collins. That does not just apply to having a full cheer camp, but to campus activities at Tiftarea. The Panthers were unable to hold pep rallies during the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic

Cheer camp had many components. They learned how to cheer without pom-poms, then with them. A tumbling station was set up, with a mat for cartwheels and somersaults. Those daring could be lifted up by a group of varsity cheerleaders. Music was frequent, from Disney tunes to routines to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

The young ladies had the opportunities to become even more like the older cheerleaders. Beyond the camp T-shirts, crafts stations allowed them to make their own megaphones and design hair bows.

During breaks, there were snacks and games. Hula-hoops and mini-beach balls were available for use.