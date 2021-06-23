Cancel
Immigration

Number of Brazilians rises 21.6%, sets Portugal record again – 23/06/2021 – World

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Brazilians living in Portugal has increased for the fourth year in a row, reaching a record high in 2020 of 183,993 legal residents. The change represents an increase of 21.6% over the previous year. The information was published by the SEF (Foreigners and Borders Service) on Wednesday...

Americas
Immigration
Portugal
Brazil
SoccerSporting News

Ronaldo's Portugal sets unwanted record Euros record as Germany score four

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal once again on his latest outing, but saw the reigning European champions make unwanted history in a 4-2 defeat to Germany. An all-time great opened the scoring in Munich for the 2016 winners, but that was as good as it got for Fernando Santos' side in their second game of Euro 2020.
Politicswcn247.com

European Union braces for Slovenia's unorthodox presidency

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia takes over the European Union presidency with its Prime Minister Janez Jansa in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and increasingly autocratic policies. All of these are casting doubt on the small country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc. Although the rotating six-month EU Council presidency, which Slovenia assumes from Portugal on Thursday, is mostly bureaucratic and to an extent symbolic, it comes amid the bloc’s painful post-COVID-19 recovery, the stalled EU enlargement process and concerns that the leadership role could be used by the government to further obstruct media freedoms in Slovenia and elsewhere in Europe.
SocietySentinel

Left and right: between hope and lesser evil? – 23/06/2021 – Latin America21

The world is going through democratic setbacks, whether through the explicit closure of regimes and military coups, or through maneuvers supported by institutionalism, but which ignore the will of the ballot box. Or by increasing bureaucratic and legal prerogatives to the detriment of elected governments. Latin America in particular has suffered a setback since the exhaustion of the so-called pink wave, when several left-wing governments were elected.
Soccergoal.com

Belgium v Portugal Live Commentary, 27/06/2021

That is all from this Euro 2020 last-16 tie, until next time!. Belgium, who make it four wins in four at this tournament, next travel to Munich on Friday to do battle with Italy in what should be an enticing quarter-final clash. Portugal, who have failed to repeat their 2016 heroics, have to accept their European Championship is over and they next host the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers in September.
Florida StateSentinel

Brazilian girlfriend rescued from Florida building collapse request: ‘Milagre’ – 6/29/2021 – World

Since last Wednesday (23), Erick de Moura, 40, has been going two or three times a day to Champlain Towers South, a building that collapsed in Surfside, a city north of Miami Beach, in the US state. from Florida. From a distance, he observes where he has lived since moving to the American city three years ago. One day, he saw the carpet in the guest room hanging among the rubble. In the other, the headboard. “There is nothing. It’s over,” he said.
MarketsSentinel

Latest Update 2021: Global Organic Soap Market by COVID-19 Impact Analysis by MRS

Global Organic Soap Market Stepped Up to Surge Growth Rate Amid COVID-19 Analysis. The report on “Organic Soap Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2029” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.
WorldFlorida Star

Nine European Countries Accept Indian Vaccine After Offer Of Reciprocal Exemption

NEW DELHI — A day after India’s external affairs minister, Subramanyam Jaishankar, said he had asked the European Union to accept Covid-19 vaccines for Indian nationals traveling to Europe, several European Union countries allowed the Serum Institute of India-manufactured Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, and Spain confirmed accepting Covishield for travel entry. Switzerland has also allowed Covishield for the Schengen […]
ProtestsSentinel

Two dead in less than 48 hours during protests in Colombia – 23/06/2021 – World

Two protesters have died within 48 hours during protests in Colombia, which has seen a wave of popular discontent for nearly two months. On Tuesday evening (22), a young man died of a head trauma after clashes with police at a transport station in the Suba neighborhood of Bogotá. Another 32-year-old protester died on Monday (21), also in the capital, but there are no details on the case.
Soccergoal.com

Slovakia v Spain Live Commentary, 23/06/2021

66' Morata, whose first-half penalty miss didn't seem to matter for too long due to Dubravka's later error, comes off for Torres. 65' Azpilicueta works backwards as Spain prepare their first change on the touchline. Sweden still lead in the other Group E game, meaning Luis Enrique's team will be going through in second if things stay the same.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Central Banks See No Way out of the Low Interest Rate Trap – Mayer & Schnabl (06/23/2021)

Since the 1980s, slower economic growth in the industrial countries has been accompanied by declining interest rates. They have even turned negative in more recent years. At the same time, investment, productivity, and real GDP growth all have slowed. Recession caused by lockdowns of the economy to fight the corona pandemic in 2020/21 has accelerated the demise of interest. Even as the world economy recovers, central bankers around the world have signaled that interest rates will be kept low for a long time to come. What is going on here? Various economists have provided different theoretical and empirical explanations for the global decline of interest rates.
Sportsgoal.com

Sweden v Poland Live Commentary, 23/06/2021

That win means that Sweden go through as the winners of Group E and they'll be facing one of the best third-place teams in the next round in Glasgow on Tuesday. Poland couldn't get the win they needed to qualify for the last 16 and they're knocked out of the tournament after earning just one point from their three games.
BusinessPhotonics.com

People in the News: 06/23/21

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany — Jörn Stenger of Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), Germany’s national metrology institute, has begun his term as chairperson of EURAMET, the European Association of National Metrology Institutes. Stenger joined PTB in 1999, working on optical clock metrology. He has been a member of EURAMET since 2002. EINDHOVEN, Netherlands —...
MarketsSentinel

Diagnostic Audiometer Market to Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ by 2026 | Natus Medical, Benson Medical Instruments, Micro-DSP Technology

Global Diagnostic Audiometer Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Diagnostic Audiometer Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are William Demant Holding A/S, AUDITDATA A/S, Lisound Hearing Aid (Fuzhou) Co., Ltd., Beijing Beier Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., Benson Medical Instruments Co., Micro-DSP Technology Co., Ltd., Hedera Biomedics S.r.L., INVENTIS SRL & Otometrics A/S.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

UK and EU set to sign truce to hold off ‘sausage war’ trade dispute

A deal to hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is expected to be announced at the eleventh-hour. The UK and the European Union are set to announce an extension to a grace period allowing their movement across the Irish Sea on Wednesday – hours before a ban would come into force.