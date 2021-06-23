You can have too much of a good thing, says study of financial analysts' work-life balance
Last winter, Goldman Sachs reported it was working to make things better after a group of junior analysts revolted against 100-hour work weeks. That's a smart thing to do, suggests a new study from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. Drawing from more than 6,000 employee reviews of their workplaces and data on their firms' forecasting accuracy, the research shows that making improvements to hardworking analysts' work-life balance produces dividends for the company and for the analysts' careers.phys.org