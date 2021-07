Lou Lamoriello held his end-of-the-year press conference today. Think of it as a state of the union for the New York Islanders delivered by their President and GM. Lou discussed a number of topics including how Pageau had hand surgery today, how he isn’t sure how he’ll deal with Andrew Ladd who has two years left on his contract but played a single AHL game this season, and that he was proud of what he team achieved this season. But neither of them were the bigger topics discussed today.