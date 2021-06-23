Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Luis Enrique relieved after Spain hit five past Slovakia to the reach last 16

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037Vfy_0adJRKOi00
Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates (AP)

Spain coach Luis Enrique admits the 5-0 win over Slovakia which secured progress to the last 16 of Euro 2020 was a relief.

The former Barcelona boss was under increasing scrutiny after draws in their opening two Group E matches but poor opponents and a goalkeeping howler from Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka made their passage more than comfortable.

“It’s a relief of course – I don’t know about a liberation – but not just for me but in terms of what it means for our ability to achieve a convincing result via our style,” he told his post-match press conference.

“I believe people will have plenty of complaints but I really don’t think there can be any criticism of today.

“When you are a coach you know when you win you get praise, sometimes too much, and when you lose you get criticism. I think coaches know that better than anyone in the world of football.

“Now it’s about celebrating and then tomorrow we will prepare for the next match. I am sure there are things we can improve.”

Own goals from Dubravka and Juraj Kuka book-ended strikes from Aymeric Laporte – his first in international football – Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres and set up a last-16 tie with World Cup runners-up Croatia.

“Perfect for us. I am sure people would have had preferences. It’s a good game; Croatia are a top team with players we know well,” he added.

“It’s going to be a tough match but when you get through to the last 16 you can’t expect to play easy teams.

“We will now prepare for the last 16 with plenty of confidence and we are desperate for Monday to come around.”

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic said sorry to supporters after the defeat, which confirmed their exit from the tournament.

“I know we didn’t give the fans any joy today and I’d like to apologise,” he said.

“To make such mistakes against Spain is not simply acceptable and they used those mistakes – after the third goal it turned into an exhibition game for them.”

However, Tarkovic refused to criticise Dubravka.

“I was really happy Martin saved that penalty and it is really unlucky for us and Martin as well to concede such an own goal, it is just bad luck,” he added.

“If we were always to reproach our players they would be afraid to play. I am sure Martin will draw a lesson from this. You just have to learn from it and move on.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Luis Enrique: Fans appreciated the spectacle of Spain’s win over Croatia

Luis Enrique praised fans for “recognising the spectacle” as Spain reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with a dramatic 5-3 extra-time victory over Croatia. Goals from the much-maligned Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal finally settled an eventful contest in Copenhagen that had ended 3-3 after 90 minutes. Croatia had taken...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

England fans in Europe ready to ‘lift the noise’ after bagging QF tickets

An England fan who lives in Europe has promised to make “an extra effort to lift the noise” when he attends the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome on Saturday. Italy’s Covid-19 restrictions mean that most England fans will struggle to get to the showdown with Ukraine, with people arriving from the UK required to isolate for five days.
Soccerchatsports.com

Luis Enrique: “Sergio Busquets is in top shape”

Sergio Busquets is back with the Spanish national team after a positive COVID test which has forced him to miss the European Championship to this point. Spain boss Luis Enrique was optimistic in addressing the player’s condition, while not committing to whether he’d be available so soon after joining back up.
SoccerTelegraph

Sweden edge towards last 16 after defeating Slovakia

Sweden dominate after the break, scoring the only goal of the match from the penalty spot. Emil Forsberg scored Sweden's first goal of the Euro 2020 from the penalty spot as they edged out Slovakia 1-0 to boost their qualification hopes from Group E on Friday. In a game which...
SoccerTribal Football

Spain coach Luis Enrique defends Morata: Only Kane has scored more

Spain coach Luis Enrique has rejected criticism of Juventus striker Alvaro Morata. Morata was whistled and booed ahead of the European Championship, and then again as La Roja drew their opener against Sweden in Seville. "He's doing well," Luis Enrique said, asked about Morata at his pre-match press conference on...
SoccerTribal Football

Spain coach Luis Enrique frustrated after Poland draw

Spain coach Luis Enrique rued two points dropped after their 1-1 draw with Euro 2020 opponents Poland. Enrique was left frustrated at his side's lack of creativity in the 1-1 draw against Poland on Saturday night and highlighted the importance of securing a positive result against Slovakia on Wednesday. The...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

I was expecting more, admits Spain coach Luis Enrique after another draw

Seville (Spain) (AFP) – Luis Enrique admitted he expected more from Spain at Euro 2020 after a 1-1 draw with Poland on Saturday left his team facing a fight to reach the last 16. Gerard Moreno missed a penalty and Alvaro Morata squandered the rebound as Spain’s scoring woes struck...
SoccerYardbarker

Adama Traore sends fitness message to Luis Enrique ahead of Spain vs Slovakia

Spain winger Adama Traore has deemed himself fit to play in Spain’s final group stage game at Euro 2020. La Roja go up against Slovakia on Wednesday knowing they need to draw and hope Poland don’t win to progress, while a win will secure safe passage and possibly even a top spot, depending on how results go elsewhere.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Spain were overcome with relief when a rout over Slovakia spared their blushes in Euro 2020 group stages... but with France lined up for a quarter-final clash, Luis Enrique and his players have work to do to convince fans they have a genuine shot at glory

Trust an ex-player to take the air out of the celebratory balloon. While Spain were still celebrating dishing out the biggest victory of the Euros so far, former Spain and Valencia goalkeeper Santi Canizares brought everyone down to earth. 'Up until now this is like the Eurovision,' he said. 'Everyone...
SoccerThe Guardian

Luis Enrique prepares to ‘uncork the cava’ and restore Spain’s fizz

If Forrest Gump reckoned life was like a box of chocolates, Luis Enrique says the selección are like a bottle of cava. The former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has called Spain “horrible”, in comments that have provided a surprisingly significant part of the backdrop to their final group game against Slovakia on Wednesday night, but their coach insists there’s something good in there – if only they can find a way to get it out.
SoccerSkySports

Slovakia 0-5 Spain: Martin Dubravka howler plays part in Spanish resurgence to reach Euro 2020 last 16 in style

Spain capitalised on a Slovakia implosion to seal their place in the last 16 with a 5-0 hammering in Seville, which also knocked their opponents out of the competition. Alvaro Morata saw his early penalty - awarded by VAR - saved by Martin Dubravka before Spain strolled to a victory that takes them through in second place, setting up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday.
SoccerESPN

Spain's Euro 2020 hopes hinge on Luis Enrique being less stubborn

Everybody who's been to a gym will be perfectly aware of the phrase: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Now, I can promise you that there's no question of Luis Enrique's sanity, nor does he need much time in a gym given that he's probably even leaner and tougher than he was as a title-winning footballer for Real Madrid and Barcelona. The logical conclusion is, therefore, that he's going to recognise the futility of Spain continuing precisely as they have been and simply hoping "it'll be different or better or more successful this time" when they face Slovakia on Wednesday -- stream LIVE, 11.30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- in their final Euro 2020 group game.